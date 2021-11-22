Exciting shows coming up in Blackpool this week and weekend as Christmas programme launches in resort: Take a look at shows at the Opera House, Grand Theatre, Blackpool Pleasure Beach and more

Sensational Mercury impersonator Ian Adams from Chorley and South Shore’s own Andy Wills performing as Brian May at Viva

Here's just some of the festive programme you can look forward to this weekend and the last days of November, before the countdown begins to Father Christmas's arrival.

Queen musical extravaganza at Viva

Two talented Lancashire performers who have been roaming the seas with their amazing Freddie and Queen Experience will be anchoring up on the coast to setting the stage alight at Viva Blackpool this month as part of one-night-only Queen tribute night.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Grand Theatre

Sensational Mercury impersonator Ian Adams from Chorley and South Shore’s own Andy Wills performing as Brian May have just returned from a sell-out five-night booking on the world-famous QE 2 in Dubai

They are now looking forward to wowing their hometown crowd.

Neither are strangers to performing in Blackpool having had several residencies in the “Kings and Queens Show” on Central Pier and “Legends,” at the Sands Venue.

Andy said: “While most of our work takes us away from home and has been as far as China and the Middle East, we both love playing Blackpool where we have many loyal fans who we are looking forward to seeing when we play the Viva show bar on the November 25 this year.”

It's Britney tribute show at Viva for the star's 40th birthday celebration

Information about the show, tickets and booking details available from Viva Blackpool: https://www.vivablackpool.com/event/the-freddie-queen-experience/

Magical Gatsby Christmas Dinner Show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The most glamorous Christmas Dinner Show and experience arrives at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach for all the family from Friday December 3 up until Saturday December 18.

For a great Christmas party night out, the show features an amazing cast of dancers, singers with beautifully stylish costumes and a stunning variety act.

Houghton Weavers festive tour in Blackpool at the Imperial Hotel

Magician and Illusionist Craig Christian also joins the cast of the Gatsby Christmas Dinner Show, this December in the Paradise Room at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Enjoy the magical performance alongside a festive three-course meal.

Amanda Thompson OBE, producer and director of the show said: “We’re thrilled to be staging our fantastic Christmas Dinner Show this year. Guests will be able to enjoy a spectacular festive evening showcasing the very best in live entertainment.

“The performers really are so talented and have been rehearsing tirelessly to put on an amazing show for guests. It will be a fantastic experience and we welcome all to join us.”

Pre-show and dine drinks from 6pm, with show and meal from 7.30pm.

Gatsby Christmas Dinner Show tickets: Show Only (inc. a glass of Prosecco or soft drink) Adult £25.00 , child under 12s £20; Show and Dine (3-course dinner) Adult £39.99 Adult, child under 12 £30

To book tickets for The Gatsby Christmas Dinner Show, please call 0871 222 2121 or visit: https://bookings.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/date/christmas-dinner-show

Magic Goes Wrong, Blackpool Opera House

Olivier award-winning comedy favourites, Mischief, today bring hit comedy Magic Goes Wrong to the Opera House Blackpool on Wednesday November 24 to Saturday November 27 2021.

With their biggest and most daring comedy catastrophe to date, Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of magicians as they stage an evening of grand illusion to raise cash for charity.

As the magic turns to mayhem, accidents spiral out of control and so does their fundraising target!

Created with magic legends Penn & Teller, the touring cast presents: Daniel Anthony (Mickey), Valerie Cutko (Eugenia), Sam Hill (Sophisticato), Kiefer Moriarty (The Blade), David Nellist (Mind Mangler), Jocelyn Prah (Spitzmaus), Chloe Tannenbaum (Bar), with understudies Ishbel Cummings, Rory Fairbairn, CJ Field and Jay Olpin.

Tickets at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.ukComedy Station Friday and Saturday night with Prince Abdi, Hayley Ellis and Matt Bragg

It’s Blackpool’s funniest night out Friday and Saturday. Join resident compere, Ryan Gleeson, for Friday Night Laughs, as he introduces three of the best comedians, from the U.K. comedy circuit. This week the Comedy Station in Bank Hey Street welcomes Prince Abdi, Hayley Ellis and Matt Bragg. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Visit https://blackpoolcomedyclub.comIt’s Britney B**tch! Tribute show, Viva

In celebration of pop princess Britney Spears’ 40th birthday, Viva Blackpool will host a celebration bash on Saturday, November 27.

Celebrating all things Britney, entertainer Lucy Rose Smith and her dancers will put on It’s Britney B**tch!, a tribute to the American star.

The night also includes spectacular drag host Miss Marie La Rae and a party DJ.

The show starts at 7pm. Tickets start at £19.50.

Houghton Weavers Christmas tour, Imperial Hotel

Lancashire folk band The Houghton Weavers hope to bring some early Christmas cheer to the resort as part of their North West festive tour.

The group, who have been entertaining for 45 years, will host a Keep Folk Smiling weekend at the Imperial Hotel, on the Promenade at Blackpool, on Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28.

Weaver Steve Millington said: “This is when we really get to know our local fans.

“We are so looking forward to meeting everyone again after not having a Christmas tour last year because of lockdown.”

The group includes David Littler and Jim Berry, brother of longtime Weavers’ singer Tony Berry who died from cancer in 2019.

They are joined on this tour by Tony Johnston of the Fivepenny Piece and special guests.

Steve added: “Like everyone else, we’re looking forward to Christmas and all theher Christmas.

“We have never taken ourselves too seriously. We just offer a good old sing-along, humour and fun for all the family.

“We love being in Blackpool -our fans there are so warm and welcoming – and they know how to have a good time.

"We’ll be doing all the usual festive favourites like Let it Snow plus others that people love like Bless Your Whiskers Fat