Blackpool young stars make comeback with Twinkletoes - Song and Dance Extravaganza

Members of the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre return to the Opera House this week, from Thursday for three nights with a show dedicated to the world of musical theatre and pop.

More than 360 youngsters aged from 18 months to 18 years old will showcase their talents to the sounds from hit musicals the Lion King, Wicked, School of Rock and Toy Story, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Billie Eilish and Queen.

The two and a half hour production will feature all disciplines of dance and tickets are open to all to enjoy the show.

Director Lorraine Hill said the show would be a 'real spectacle' and was a 'labour of love' for all involved, she said: "This has been the worst 18 months of our lives with so much suffering financially, mentally and health wise, so you can imagine what it means to finally get this show on stage next week.

"It has been such a labour of love for so many people, from the teachers and parents to the children themselves, and it will be the most wonderful celebration when the curtain finally goes up after an 18 month delay.

“Twinkle-toes is always an amazing spectacle, but this one will be extra special considering what everyone has been through.

"I really hope that as many people as possible can make it to a performance at the Opera House to see the joy on these children faces to be performing.

“They really do love every minute and it will honestly have you leaving the theatre with the happiest most satisfying feeling, I'm sure you will not be disappointed.”

The show was initially planned for April 2020 but bosses were forced to cancel and Lorraine said the entire school was forced to online lessons through lockdown.

Everyone has now been busy back for rehearsals the last five weeks.

She said: "We have worked through all the lockdowns with Zoom lessons even managing to get through 500 ISTD modern and tap exams, and RAD ballet exams, with 100% pass rate and students gaining marks in the 90s.

"This is a huge achievement by the teachers and students learning their grades mostly on Zoom with only four weeks in the studios.

"We have stored over £50,000 of costumes for the past 20 months and have had to re-jig everything and reallocate costumes due to children leaving/growing.

"This in itself has been a mammoth task and has taken an enormous amount of organisation

"The children are very tired but so so excited to be performing on the Opera House stage. Their little faces enjoying every minute have certainly spurred us on during these very difficult times and I'm sure next week is going to be the biggest highlight for them all in what has been a difficult 20 months."