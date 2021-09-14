Blackpool Air Show to make its comeback in 2022 on August 13 and 14

Blackpool Air Show will return in 2022

It is two years since the major event - one of the biggest on the resort calendar- which attracts up to 100,000 visitors last went ahead after Covid restrictions forced its cancellation.

VisitBlackpool bosses are promising the show's comeback to be quite the spectacle with some of the world’s finest military and civilian aircraft performing over the iconic seafront.

A full announcement of which display acts will be taking part and a complete aerial programme,is expected early next year.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “The Blackpool Air Show is always one of the highlights of the summer and we have been keen to get the 2022 dates in the calendar as soon as possible so that visitors can book ahead.

“After almost two years of disruption to our major events programme, we are confident that 2022 will see a return to a full programme of our traditional events, with some exciting new ones to be announced in the months ahead.”