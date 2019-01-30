15 Things to do in Lancashire (Feb 1 - 7, 2019)

There's so many events happening over the coming days:

PAID: Bing Live, Blackpool, Saturday, February 2 and Sunday, February 3

Head to Preston Guild Hall for Preloved Vintage Kilo

Calling all Bingsters! Bing and his friends are coming to Blackpool. Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they learn how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs. Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan… Don’t miss the chance to see your little one’s face as their favourite characters are brought to life in this brand-new show. Catch Bing at the Grand Theatre. Show times and ticket prices vary. Call 01253 290190 to book.

FREE: Bad Mama Jammas, Preston, Friday, February 1

Vinyl Tap in Preston is a music venue that keeps on delivering. And their latest offering is no exception... Step up Bad Mama Jammas. Featuring sensational vocalist Louise Spiteri, you can expect some funky soulful tunes to start your weekend in just the right way. Often performing as an acoustic duo, this gig gives you the full Bad Mama Jammas experience with Louise being backed by her full band - John Mcalpine on guitar, Norm Helm on bass and Matt Mcnicholas on drums. Music starts at 9pm.

Free: Museum of the Moon, Preston, from Saturday, February 2 until Thursday, Feburary 24

Run with the Pack takes place at Thornton Hall Country Park

Have a totally unique visitor experience in the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, when a giant moon goes on display. The Museum of the Moon is an incredible combination of technical and scientific skill that creates a personal connection with the viewer. The installation combines lunar imagery, moonlight and a surround sound composition. A programme of lunar-inspired events will accompany the display, including live music, film, science activities and more.

PAID: Wriggly Studio, Lancaster, Saturday, February 2

Head to Lancaster Arts at Lancaster University to enjoy being creative together in their imaginative workshops for two to five-year-olds and their grown ups. With dance artists Fabiola Santana and Jenny Reeves, explore your connections, bonds and cherished memories of each other. In this workshop you will move, draw and create something to keep. Wriggly Studio runs from 10am until 10.50, with another session from 11am until 11.50am. Admission is £2.50 - £3.50. Call 01524 594151 to book.

PAID: Preloved Vintage Kilo, Preston, Sunday, February 3

Museum of the Moon runs at the Harris Library for the month of February

On entry to Preloved Vintage Kilo at Preston’s Guild Hall you’ll be given a big bag and then it is all down to you. Most of the items will be on rails and in big tubs you can rummage through. Once you’ve filled your bag, take it to the pay station and the team will weigh it and let you know how much you’ve spent so far. There will also be guide scales dotted around the venue for you to weigh as you go so you’re able to keep track on how much you’re spending. Runs from 10am until 4pm. Admission is £1.50.

PAID: Run with the Pack, Thornton-in-Craven, Sunday, February 3

Thornton Hall Country Park are holding a Run with the Pack event with their huskies. You can expect husky demonstrations, meet and greets, talks with the experts and a build-a-husky teddy (there is an additional charge for this). Plus there’s all the usual farm fun - experience hands on animal encounters on this traditional working farm, hitch a ride in the 4 x 4 adventure experience and more. Open from 10am. Admission prices vary. Visit www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk for more details.

PAID: Saturday Sing, Preston, Saturday, February 2

Dr David Hunt will give an illustrated talk at South Ribble Museum

If you love singing, but don’t read music why not go along on a Saturday afternoon to the KTB Music sing? Singing is a huge contribution to your wellness, as long as you’re having fun. There’s no joining fee, no membership forms, it’s just a drop-in session. Only £3 a session (including a brew and a biscuit). KTB Music can be found on Moss Lane in Little Hoole, near Preston. The session, run by Katy Bradley, takes place from 2.30pm until 4pm. For more information call 01772 933 042 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ktbmusicservices/

PAID: Astrophotography Workshop, Preston, Saturday, February 2

Experience telescopes and astronomy in The Forest of Bowland. Go to Forest of Bowland Dark Sky Discovery site at Beacon Fell and learn how to photograph the contrast of our dark skies and the beautiful stars above. After some time spent in the workshop, there will be opportunities (weather permitting) to try the astrophotography techniques out under Bowland’s dark skies. Booking required - tickets £25. For more information call the Beacon Fell Visitor Centre on 01995 640557.

PAID: Snowdrop Walks, Lytham, Saturday, February 2 and Sunday, February 3

Why not head out for a snowdrop trail through the Lytham Hall parkland and marvel at the vast displays of snowdrops? The tea room/cafe will be open to warm you up with a hot drink, a light bite, or a hearty meal and there is a little shop in the courtyard with bric-a-brac and snowdrops. And don’t forget the Hall itself, which is open for tours. Admission is £3 per adult, and children go free. For more information visit https://www.lythamhall.org.uk/

FREE: Bird Box Making, Preston, Sunday, February 3

Samlesbury Hall is the place to go for Witch Tours with Janey

Moor Park in Preston is the place to be for some great community events. And on Sunday you have the chance to make bird boxes to go up in the park. On the day there will also be a talk on the more common, park and garden birds you are likely to see. The event runs from 11am until 1pm and is free to join. For more information about Moor Park visit https://www.prestonguildcity.co.uk/visit/things-to-do-in-preston/outdoor-and-adventure/parks-and-gardens/

FREE: Witch Tours with Janey, Samlesbury, Sunday, February 3

Join the hilarious “Janey” as she tells the gruesome tales of Samlesbury - great for all the family. There’s also a chance to find out more about this wickedly witch. The fun-filled family spooky walkthroughs of the ghostly Samlesbury Hall begin in the Great Hall at 11 am and 2 pm. There’s tours on Sunday, and then Sunday, February 10 and Sunday, March 10. The tour is, as always, free of charge with free admission. If you enjoy your visit, there are several donation boxes dotted around and your contribution, large or small, goes towards the upkeep and preservation of the Hall.

FREE: Illustrated Talk, Preston, Thursday, February 7

South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre hosts regular talks and on Thursday, Dr David Hunt will give an illustrated talk entitled From Stonehenge to the Orkneys: Neolithic Cultures in the British Isles. Starts at 2pm. For more information call 01772 422041 or visit www.southribblemuseum.org.uk Picture courtesy of Harris Museum

FREE: Chinese New Year Crafts, Preston, Saturday, February 2

Celebrate the Chinese Year of the Pig with Sharoe Green Library. There the whole family can enjoy some craft activities, including making some bookmarks, masks and New Year cards. This is a drop-in craft event for children under 12. The craft session runs from 10am until 12pm on Saturday. Admission is free and no advance booking is required. Sharoe Green Library can be found on Sharoe Green lane in Fulwood, Preston. For more information about this event or others, call the library on 0300 123 6703 or email sharoegreen.library@lancashire.gov.uk

FREE: Tuesday Talk with Chris Drury, Lancaster, Tuesday, February 5

Join artists, thinkers and curators at Lancaster University to explore an aspect of their practice in a lunch-hour. Visiting speakers shape the form of their talk, so you can expect anything from in-depth discussion of a current interest to a live performance. This talk is led by Chris Drury, who is an environmental artist who makes nature-based sculpture, installation and digital art in response to place. It’s on Tuesday at 1pm. Admission free.

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, February 3

Jazz returns to The Ferret on Sunday, and it’s the hot and funky Free Parking who will be providing the music. Harold Salisbury leads the pack on saxaphones, with Norm Helm on bass, the ever impressive Keith Ashcroft on guitar and Paul Burgess, of 10cc fame, on drums. The music starts at 9pm and admission is just £3.

The popular Snowdrop Walks start again at Lytham Hall