15 things to do in Lancashire (Dec 28, 2018 - January 6, 2019)

As we leave Christmas behind, check out some of the events that are happening in the new year.

PAID: The Wonder of Elvis, Blackpool, Sunday, December 30

Catch the Wonder of Elvis at VIVA Blackpool

A high quality and fully fleshed out live performance, a truly remarkable tribute experience that is a marvellous and intriguing. Gordon Davis presents everything fans have loved about Presley, with his uncanny lookalike appearance to his high energy and facial mannerisms. Performing a variety of hits spanning from The King’s massive catalogue of music, including Can’t Help Falling In Love, You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me, and many, many more. Catch it at VIVA Blackpool from 6pm. Tickets are £25. Call 01253 297297 to book.

PAID: Shakespeare at Christmas - Measure for Measure, Brinscall, Friday, December 28 until Sunday, December 30

Leadership, justice and morality are themes explored in Shakespeare’s topical play, Measure for Measure. During the three days of this workshop, time will be spent reading the play, understanding the content and watching videos of the key scenes. Why not join other students in the relaxing and homely environment of Brinscall Hall? This is a popular event so booking is essential. The charge for three days is £40 (including lunch and refreshments) and for a single day £15.

PAID: Beauty and the Beast, Blackpool, until Sunday, January 6

There's a chance to join with others and Play Board Games at Garstang Library

The story of Beauty and The Beast is a tale as old as time. In Beauty and The Beast, Belle is dreaming of a happier life but finds herself transported to a cursed castle. Held imprisoned by a hideous beast, the castle is full of magical characters placed under a spell by an evil enchantress. Featuring sumptuous costumes, magnificent scenery and the unmissable and magical transformation moment, it’s a pantomime not to be missed. It’s at The Grand Theatre in Blackpool. Times and ticket prices vary.

FREE: #mentalhealthmile, Lancaster, Sunday, December 30

A fantastic family run, dog friendly, all ability led one mile event. Run, walk and talk for one mile at 3pm around the marshalled route within Williamson’s Park in Lancaster. This is a great opportunity to support your own mental health via exercise with a friendly group in a beautiful environment. It is also a great introduction to exercise, entering an event and participating with other people. Registration is in the Memorial from 2pm - donations are welcome so that organisers can keep the event going.

PAID: Annual Christmas Tram Tour, Blackpool, Saturday, December 29

Williamson Park in Lancaster is the venue for #mentalhealthmile

The Fylde Tramway Society annual Christmas Tram Tour will feature Centenary 642 and Railcoach 680, along with a ‘surprise’ car to kick the day off. The tour will traverse the entire tramway and will feature some unusual moves. An hour break will feature for both cars that will allow passengers to make their own lunch arrangements. The tour will commence at Hopton Road (outside Rigby Road depot) at 11am and will call at North Pier at 11.05am. Fares are £10 for adults and £5 for juniors.

FREE: Play Board Games, Garstang, Saturday, December 29

Play board games in a relaxed and friendly environment at Garstang Library. Challenge someone to chess, make your millions with monopoly or practice your scrabble skills. Board games provided for adults and children, but you are welcome to take your own along as well. The session runs from 11am until 1pm at the library on Windsor Road, Garstang. Play Board Games runs every Saturday. Also at the library from 10am until 11am is Sharing Stories, supporting families to read and share stories together.

PAID: The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club Christmas Special, Blackpool, Sunday, December 30

Dalton Square in Lancaster has been transformed into an ice rink for Lancaster on Ice

Bootleg Social in Blackpool are proud to welcome back their annual Craig Charles Christmas Funk & Soul Club. Broadcasting for 10 years on BBC 6 Music with their prime time Saturday night slot, Craig Charles has gone from strength to strength, becoming a commanding figure and DJ in the UK funk and soul scene. Includes upport DJs and live funk band. Tickets are £10 advance or £15 on the door. To book tickets visit https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Blackpool/Bootleg-Social-/

FREE: Records of War, Preston, until January 2019

Discover First World War displays on the stairway, in the community history library and fine art galleries of Preston’s Harris Museum and Art Gallery that link with the First World War Armistice. These works are a poignant record of the sacrifices made on the battlefields of Northern France and at home in Preston. Books on display in the community history library include two books of Muirhead Bone’s war pictures and copies of an illustrated history of the war open on a map of the Somme.

PAID: Lancaster on Ice, Lancaster, until Sunday, January 6

The historic garden of Dalton Square in Lancaster has been transformed into an ice rink as Lancaster on Ice came to town. Not only do you have the chance to take to the ice, but there is a quaint Christmas market with plenty of stalls to browse. Open daily from 10am until 10pm. Each skate session includes free skate hire and 45 minutes of time on the ice. Skate sessions are divided into peak and off-peak, with ticket prices varying according to this. To book visit https://lancasteronice.co.uk/

PAID: Cinderella, Preston, until Thursday, January 3

Brinscall Hall is hosting Shakespeare at Christmas

Preston Guild Hall welcomes back hilarious comedian Phil Walker, who has once again written and is starring in Cinderella. His productions of Sleeping Beauty, Jack and the Beanstalk and Aladdin received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. There are performances at different times until the show’s close. Ticket prices are £22 for adults; £19.50 for concessions and £18 for those under 16. Family tickets are also available. To book visit https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/cinderella/

PAID: Bongo's Bingo NYE, Preston, Monday, December 31

Bongo’s Bingo break in the New Year at Preston’s Guild Hall with all their usual antics plus a special guest performance from Blazin’ Squad. They will be helping everyone see out 2018 in amazing style. The guys had seven top ten UK hits at their immense peak, including Crossroads, with their unique brand of hip-hop garnering praise across the country. This is an incredible chance to see one of the UK’s best loved and iconic bands back at their best at this special Bongo’s Bingo event. Also expect big cash prizes, awkward dance offs, rave intervals and much more. Book at www.bongosbingo.co.uk

PAID: Jaywalkers, Southport, Wednesday, January 2

One of the UK’s finest acoustic Americana, bluegrass and country bands are heading to Southport on Wednesday, January 2. Jaywalkers have been delighting audiences for over 10 years; taking their exciting, inventive and virtuosic brand of Americana up, down and around the UK and Europe. Catch them at The Atkinson in Southport.

PAID: New Year Slime Workshop, Carnforth, Thursday, January 3

Looking for something for the kids to do, now the excitement of Christmas is over but school doesn’t start back for a few days? Then head to Carnforth Civic Hall for The Creation Station Lancaster’s fantastic slime making workshop. They will be making slime for you to take home; decorating slime with various materials; decorating colourful tubs to take your slime home, and more. Due to health and safety, making slime is suitable only for children aged four and above. There are various sessions available. Visit https://www.facebook.com/TCSLancaster/ for more information.

FREE: Thornton Health Walk, Thornton, Tuesday, January 1

Urban walk linking green areas of Thornton-Cleveleys, which involves some road walking, crossing recreational fields and a woodland path. These regular walks, which are usually graded as easy, are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. Meet at Marsh Mill Tavern in Marsh Mill village for a prompt 2pm start. Admission is free. For more information call 01995 602125.

PAID: New Year's Eve Champagne Concert, Blackburn, Monday, December 31

A ‘Cello-Bration’ for New Year’s Eve is taking place at Blackburn Cathedral on Monday with music for ‘cellos and piano. See in the New year in style with an hour of entertaining music followed by a glass of fizz. Tickets are £10, with under 16s going free, and available from King George’s Hall Box Office, in person or on 0844 847 1664.

Catch Records of War at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery before it closes