Match report: Keswick 20 Fleetwood RUFC 14

Fleetwood were denied a third successive victory in the North Lancs-Cumbria League, having come under pressure from the start at Davidson Park.

They lost possession from their own lineout throw and the Cumbrians scored out wide.

The hosts sensed more tries but Fleet started putting some phases of attack together, with flanker Jordan Brocklehurst and number eight Scott Richardson busy at the breakdown, Rob Brookfield and Ricky Newton providing go-forward, and returning full-back Ali Cheal making some great runs.

However, Richardson was yellow-carded after amelee which also saw two home players sinbinned, though Fleet could not capitalise despite Alex Ogden and Cheal going close.

And Keswick increased their lead when back to their full complement as half-back Gavin Rowell’s unsuccessful attempt to run the ball from deep in his own half enabled the hosts to build a platform fora second try, a penalty taking the half-time score out to 13-0.

Front rowers Scott Dobbie and Pete Benny made good ground after the break as Fleet’s confidence grew and flanker Mike Kelly crashed over for a converted try.

Their tails were up but Brad Stapleton’s stray pass was gobbled up and the interception try was converted to leave Keswick 20-7 ahead.

Fleet’s heads did not drop as Karl Bowling took Paul Bamber’s pass and beat several defenders before sending winger Luke Wilson between the posts.

They continued to take the game to Keswick in the final 10 minutes but could not convert their pressure into further points.

Bowling and Cheal were outstanding but the player of the match award went to Brookfield for his all-round efforts.

Fleet remain ninth and visit De La Salle on Saturday for a rearranged fixture.

Fleetwood: Cheal, Wilson, Stapleton, Bowling, Ogden, Bamber, Rowell; Newton, Brown, Benny, Brookfield, Lilley, Jordan Brocklehurst, Kelly, Richardson; reps: Holme, Dbbie, Jack Brocklehurst