Match report: Fleetwood RUFC 18 Eccles 5

Fleetwood made it back-to-back victories in the North Lancs Cumbria League and completed a double over Eccles.

As at Aldwinians the previous weekend, Fleet made a fast start as flanker George Orry and hooker Devon Brown made breaks.

They opened the scoring inside five minutes with a Scott Richardson penalty for offside following a mazy run by Karl Bowling.

Eccles were struggling to escape from their own half but were holding on, with Gavin Rowell’s crossfield kick just eluding winger Alex Ogden.

When Rowell was sinbbinned Eccles briefly ventured into their hosts’ half but Fleet soon increased their lead as Richardson showed his ball control from the scrumbase to touch down. He couldn’t add the conversion but Fleet led 8-0.

Brown and Rob Brookfield again combined well at the lineouts, while centres Bowling and Mike Kelly made plenty of yards and Jordan Brocklehurst was effective at the breakdown.

And when Eccles were reduced to 14 men for a high tackle on Richardson, Fleet were dominating all areas.

After another strong push at a scrum, Richardson again broke from the base to score his second try, which again went unconverted.

Another penalty followed a break by Rowell, and when Fleet opted for the scrum Eccles knew what was coming next. Richardson again broke from the base and drew his man before he sent Rowell scampering over. The conversion was again missed but Fleet led 18-0.

A lack of concentration saw Eccles get on the scoreboard. Winning a penalty from a kick and chase, Eccles ran the ball and breached the defence to complete the scoring.

Among many outstanding Fleet displays, two-try Richardson was named man of the match.

The Green and Golds remain seventh but are now only two points behind Tarleton, where they expect a much stiff test this weekend.