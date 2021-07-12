T20 cricket: Victories for Blackpool and Fleetwood in group games

They were due to be at home for Sunday’s double-header, but with Stanley Park still unavailable Longridge agreed to host both games.

And Blackpool, who had won their opener at Fleetwood last month, maintained their winning start in the Readers’ T20 group with a five-wicket win over Kendal.

Fleetwood CC professional Dyllan Matthews, here celebrting a wicket, was again a key figure in their successful weekend

Kendal chose to bat and made a solid start as Saeed Bariwala scored 30 from 25 balls in an opening start of 48 with Darren Nightingale (23 from 13).

The Cumbrians could not maintain their momentum, though, and were all out for 126 with two deliveries remaining as Ali Munir took 3-18 from 3.4 overs.

Wicketkeeper captain Ben Howarth then carried his past for 58 (from 43 balls) and shared in a second-wicket stand of 63 with Ciaran Johnson (28), steering Blackpool towards victory at 132-5 with three overs remaining.

Longridge later inflicted Blackpool’s first defeat in the competition by the same five-wicket margin.

Blackpool had to settle for a target of 112-9 after being put in at Newsham Memorial Ground, professional Shivam Chauhan top-scoring with 22.

Group leaders Longridge then made light work of recording a third straight victory as they reached 113-5 with four overs left, wicketkeeper Thomas Turner unbeaten on 33 from 29 balls.

Longridge’s maximum haul leaves them top of group B, with Blackpool second courtesy of two wins out of three.

Fleetwood recorded their first victory in the tournament to climb to fourth, winning by three wickets at Fulwood and Broughton.

The hosts chose to bat and posted 123-6 after recovering from 43-5 with a stand of 64 between James McWilliam (28no) and Lewis Wellings, who scored 43 from 37 balls.

The match went to the wire but Fleetwood crossed the line at 127-7 despite Dominic Jackson’s 3-11. Pro Dyllan Matthews led the way with 27.

The penultimate round of group games takes place on Sunday, when Blackpool head to Morecambe, who have won both games to date, and Fleetwood to Kendal.

St Annes are still chasing their first vistory in group A after a 66- run reverse at Netherfield. The Cumbrians chose to bat and opener Shrikant Mundhe set the example with 68 in their 193-3.

Mundhe put on 68 for the second wicket with Finlay Richardson (58no), who then shared in an unbroken stand of 63 with Thomas Anderton (23no).

In reply, St Annes managed to protect wickets but couldn’t keep up with the rate, despite 62 from captain Tom Higson.

The skipper dominated an opening partnership of 61 with Nathan Bolus but his side finished well short at 127-4. St Annes visit Garstang for their fourth game on Sunday.

The second day of the LV= Insurance County Championship Roses match at Emerald Headingley was washed out without a ball bowled.

Keaton Jennings scored a superb 132 on day one as Lancashire closed on 273 for two.