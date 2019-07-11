SPAR Lancashire School Games 2019: Special report on the county sports spectacular at Blackpool's Stanley Park

More than 2,000 schoolchildren took part in the county finals of the 2019 SPAR Lancashire School Games in glorious sunshine at Blackpool’s Stanley Park last week.

Boys' race action in the SPAR Lancashire School Games

The 15 events ranged from introductory sports such as Tri Golf, High 5 Netball and Quad Kids (athletics) to more traditional sports such as rounders, touch rugby and climbing.

Inclusive sports were also included in the programme: under-13 PAN Ability Football, key stage three orienteering and two new exciting additions for 2019, climbing and angling.

148 Lancashire schools attended the event, having qualified earlier to represent their district through achieving gold medals in regional rounds.

Opening the games with an official Olympic-style ceremony, each district paraded through the stadium to a song of choice, carrying banners that schools had individually designed to reflect the six values of the School Games: determination, honesty, passion, respect, self-belief and teamwork.

The SPAR Lancashire School Games are sponsored by SPAR’s wholesaler for the North of England and Lancashire family business James Hall & Co.

Peter Dodding, sales and marketing director at James Hall & Co. said: “We are absolutely delighted to be in our 13th year of sponsorship for the SPAR Lancashire School Games and we look forward every year to attending the county finals.

“We are proud to be working alongside Active Lancashire and the team of hard-working Lancashire School Games organisers to help promote healthy lifestyles across the county and it is amazing to see so many children having such a fantastic time participating in sport.”

As well as sporting events, spectators were entertained by Rock FM; Britain’s Got Talent stars Flakefleet Samba Band, Lancashire Music Service and the winners of the Dance Primary and Secondary Competition, St Mary’s Primary School Haslingden and Millfield Science and Performance Arts College from Thornton.

Adrian Leather, chief executive of Active Lancashire said: “2019 has been a great year for the SPAR Lancashire School Games. This year’s event introduced new sports with the aim of appealing to children who may not have previously been interested in partaking in the games, and to motivate more young people to get active and have fun with sport.”

Over 300 amazing volunteers helped to make this event possible, from local school pupils to young leaders, match officials, and local sports clubs. The team would like to thank all involved in helping to make this a fantastic season and a spectacular finish to the SPAR Lancashire School Games 2019.

Here is a full list of winners, and highly-placed Fylde coast teams, from the 2019 SPAR Lancashire School Games.

Overall winners: 1. Chorley, 2. Blackburn with Darwen, 3. West Lancashire

Orienteering key stage three: Ribble Valley (St Augustine's), 3rd: Blackpool (Park Community Academy)

Orienteering ks three special schools: South Ribble Worlden (Moorhey)

Orienteering ks2: Wyre (Caulton St Hilda's)

Super 8 Athletics boys: Lancaster (Lancaster RSG), 3rd: Wyre and Fylde (Kirkham Grammar School)

Super 8 Athletics girls: Ribble Valley (Clitheroe RGS)

Year 3 & 4 Quad Kids: West Lancashire (Town Green)

PAN Ability Football: Chorley (Holy Cross)

Climbing (boys): Chorley (St Michael’s)

Dodgeball: Ribble Valley (Balderstone)

Tri Golf (years three and four): Preston (St Andrew’s); 2nd: Wyre (Shakespeare)

Quicksticks hockey ks three: Preston (Barton St Laurence)

Rounders: Wyre (Rossall)

Volleyball: Preston (Ashton)

Touch rugby: South Ribble Worden (Balshaws)

Spirit of the Games: Blackpool (South Shore Academy)

High 5 netball: Ribble Valley (Whalley), 2nd: Fylde (Lytham Church of England);

Spirit of the Games: Blackpool (St John Vianney)

Cricket under-15 girls: Burnley (Blessed Trinity); 3rd Wyre (Rossall)

Cricket under-13: Chorley (St Michael’s)