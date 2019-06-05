Great golf competition: Win tickets for all four days of The Senior Open and then play the Royal Lytham and St Annes course yourself the day after the Championship

Here’s your chance to win a fantastic prize and follow in the footsteps of the Senior Legends!

READ MORE: Tom Lehman returns to scene of triumph for The Senior Open

Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club will host The Senior Open Presented by Rolex for the first time in 25 years when the Championship returns to the Fylde coast from July 25-28 2019.

And you can be there in person to witness the 33rd edition of the Championship and then play the iconic course yourself the following day, Monday July 29, as part of the post-event Patrons’ Day.

We are offering a priceless place in a four-ball to tee off on one of the premier links courses in the world once the dust has settled on Europe’s Senior Major, which will determine who succeeds reigning 2018 champion Miguel Angel Jiménez.

Breakfast and a buffet lunch will also be provided for our winner on Patron’s Day, along with a gift bag.

Our winner will also receive two season passes to the Championship to watch a world-class field packed with Major Champions and Ryder Cup heroes, including past Senior Open winners Tom Watson and Bernhard Langer.

Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke and fellow Major champions Michael Campbell, Paul Lawrie and Retief Goosen have all turned 50 and will be in line to make their Senior Open debuts.

We also have five pairs of Any One Day tickets to the Championship for five runners-up

To have the chance to win this money-can’t-buy golfing prize of a lifetime, simply answer our question below:

Q:Who won the 2018 Senior Open Championship?

Email your answerto competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk entitling your email Senior Open and adding your name, address and contact telephone number, to reach us no later than Monday June 24, 2019.

Standard JPi Media competition rules apply.

You must be aged 18 or over to enter and our winner must have a certified and active golf club handicap.