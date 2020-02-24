Fylde coast schools at launch of SPAR Lancashire School Games

Children from across the county celebrated the official launch of the 2020 SPAR Lancashire School Games last week with a VIP launch event at James Hall & Co’s SPAR distribution centre in Preston.

A hundred schoolchildren from 14 Lancashire districts officially launched the county’s largest youth sporting event alongside special guest and professional boxer, Brian Rose.

Fleetwood Chaucer Community Primary represented Wyre

The SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals will once again be staged at Blackpool’s Stanley Park on June 30.

The three Fylde coast districts involved were represented by Highfurlong School (Blackpool), Fleetwood Chaucer Community School (Wyre) and Ansdell Primary (Fylde).

Rose credited sport as an excellent way of ensuring good physical and mental health, saying: “So many kids could benefit from using sport as a way to channel frustration and aggression.

“I was quite a mischievous child and focusing on boxing definitely helped keep me on the straight and narrow.

Ansdell Primary represented Fylde

“Sport can teach you so many life lessons including how to deal with setbacks and disappointment."

During Rose’s first title fight in 2009, his opponent, Jason Rushton, suffered serious brain damage, which Rose really struggled to come to terms with, adding: “I didn’t box for a year after my fight with Jason and couldn’t face getting back in the ring.

“As a boxer, you’re meant to be unbreakable but I just wanted to give up.

“I only started to accept what had happened after I admitted I needed help and went to see a psychologist.

“I really want children to understand the importance of talking and that asking for help shouldn’t be taboo.”

Rose then went on to claim the British title in 2011 and today runs his own gym in Blackpool, while training for his next big fight.

Adrian Leather, chief executive at Active Lancashire, said: “The SPAR Lancashire School Games is a unique programme which was designed around the magic of the 2012 Olympics and aims to motivate and inspire children to live active, healthy lives.

“Our network of fantastic Lancashire School Games Organisers work throughout the year to inspire teachers’ confidence in delivering regular sport sessions to ensure that children in Lancashire have opportunities to take part in competitive sport, regardless of their school’s size, location or financial resources.

“Now the largest youth sporting event in the county, the games provide not only traditional sports such as netball and athletics but also inclusive events such as angling, pan ability football and a dedicated disability swimming gala.

“With the added excitement of Tokyo 2020, it promises to be a very inspirational year for young people and sport.”

Peter Dodding, sales and marketing director at James Hall & Co, said added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be in our 14th year of sponsorship for the SPAR Lancashire School Games.”