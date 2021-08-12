Fylde coast golf review: Herons' Reach are handicap league champions, North West Junior Open at Knott End

The team, captained by Jason Fallan, clinched the title with the last of their nine games still to play. Staining Lodge were runners-up.

It’s the fourth time Herons’ Reach have won this four-ball betterball league for four to 14 handicap players, though their previous success was back in 2010.

Fylde Handicap League winners Herons’ Reach (from left): Back row, Justin Hatcher, Brad Sarjantson, Davy Whyte, Stuart Morgan, Mike Pickering, Ian Swaine; front, Steve Lynn, Daryl Prance, Jason Fallan, Paul Wallis and Steve Duckett; Not on photo: Phil Green, Conor McArdle.

The league runs two other competitions, the Cockerill Cup and Rose Bowl, and Jason told The Gazette: “We have now won all three in the three years since I became captain.

“We have a squad of 13 and 10 play in each league game. We have been winning convincingly and are unbeaten all season. It was a great way to come back after the league was cancelled last year.”

Jason’s team includes two Gazette Matchplay champions, Justin Hatcher and Brad Sarjantson.

Knott End Golf Club was again privileged to host the North West Junior Open run by the Lancashire Union of Golf Clubs.

Eighty-three young players from all over the region competed in perfect weather and some fabulous golf was played. Thomas Ratcliffe of the Southport and Ainsdale Club triumphed with a gross score of 67, with Ormskirk’s Andrew Haswell second and Will McGhie of Lancaster third.

Jack Feeney won the nett prize with a 62, Euan McGuinness of Poulton-le-Fylde was runner-up (63) and Grace Worth took the girls’ title with a nett 65.

Knott End Ladies’ annual Lifeboat Competition was won by Bobbie Smith and Liz Parry with 44 points. Joyce Wright and Diane Turner were runners-up.

The ladies’ Edith Ubee competition at Fairhaven was won by Anne Preston and Mandy Whittingham with a round of 66.

Linda Whitworth and Ann Wormleighton were runners-up (67), with Ann Boddis and Paula Leah third (69).

The nine-hole Stableford was won by Liz Lloyd with 20 points.

Winners of the men’s invitation were John McCombe and Longridge’s Steven Kirby with 46 points. Runners-up were Steve West and Joe Johnson on 45.

This week’s tip from Alastair Taylor, teaching professional at Herons’ Reach GC, is to build your game like the great players....

I was listening to a podcast by Claude Harmon, who said the great players on tour may not have many weaknesses but they all have one area of the game they excel at. This might be driving, iron play, putting etc but all of them are brilliant in one area.

It got me thinking how amateur golfers could really work on one area and become great at it by their standards.

For example, a high handicap player could work on their driving to reduce lost balls and penalty shots.

Another player could make their bunker shots their strength, making sure they always escape first time.

A lot of this would be relative to your handicap, but decide on the one area of your game you feel would be relatively easy to improve, then commit to making it the best part of your game.

I guarantee you will get your scores down and start enjoying your golf more than ever.

To contact Alastair at Herons’ Reach email [email protected] or you’ll find more free tips at his YouTube channel AliTaylorGolf.