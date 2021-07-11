Fylde coast cricket round-up: Fleetwood climb out of bottom two but St Annes fall in

The South African took 4-28 from 13 overs as the visitors were dismissed in 44 overs for 136, having been asked to bat.

James Bowman and Daniel Gaunt were joint-top scorers with 26 but Matthews was the dominant figure, taking his wicket haul to 33 in all competitions for Fleetwood.

Kirkham and Wesham celebrate a wicket in their Palace Shield victory at Great Eccleston

Jeremy Davies got the reply off the to a solid start with 36 but it was Matthews who powered the hosts towards victory with 49 from 58 balls, including six boundaries.

An unbeaten 24 from John Clerkin saw Fleetwood over the line at 137-4 from 29.2 overs.

They swap places with St Annes, who find themselves in the bottom two after a five-wicket defeat at Lancaster.

St Annes chose to bat but had no answer to Indian professional Atharva Taide, who took 6-21 from his 13.1 overs as the visitors were all out for 92 in 37.1 overs.

Opener Luke Jardine’s 21 was as good as it got for St Annes, while Ben Simm took three wickets in his five overs, conceding only seven runs.

Captain Tom Higson refused to concede defeat, taking 3-12 from his 9.3 overs, but he could not prevent Lancaster reaching their target in 28.3 overs at 96-5.

Taide again led the way with 26 from 29 balls as his side leapt to third place in division one.

Top two Blackpool and Longridge both saw their matches abandoned, meaning the Stanley Park club retain their 26-point advantage at the top with nine to play.

Garstang had slumped to 87-7 when proceedings were halted against Blackpool after 31 overs. The hosts had been 67-1 but struggled against Matt Siddall, who took 3-12 from seven overs.

Other results: Kendal 83 lost to Fulwood and Broughton 187-6 by 104 runs, Morecambe 153 lost to Chorley 154-6 by four wickets.

Covid cases in the Lytham squad saw their fixture cancelled at St Helens Town.

Kirkham and Wesham remain fourth in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield but trail leaders Penrith by only eight points after a three-wicket derby win at Great Eccleston.

Ecc recovered from 17-5 to post 155 with some powerful hitting by Alexander Rhodes (63 from 34 balls) and Jon Jeffries (55 from 35). Captain Antony Wilson and Jamie Hogarth took four wickets apiece for K&W, who then batted solidly to wrap up victory in 33.4 overs at 156-7. Top scorer Sean Bovington struck five boundaries in his 33.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield premier division results: Barrow 64-1 beat South Shore 63 (S Chadd 4-7, G Collins 3-20) by nine wickets, Fylde 120-3 (revised target, C Allison 50no) beat Vernon Carus 105-5 by seven wickets, Great Eccleston 155 (A Rhodes 63, J Jeffries 55, A Wilson 4-41, J Hogarth 4-47) lost to Kirkham and Wesham 156-7 (S Bovington 33, W Procter 3-34) by three wickets, Croston v Thornton Cleveleys CC cancelled, Eccleston 58-5 lost to Penrith 67-0 (revised target) by 10 wickets, Penwortham v Preston cancelled

Division 1B: Chorley 2 89-1 (revised target, K Dixon 43no ) beat Blackpool 2 156 (K Munir 33, I Oakes 3-31, M Parkinson 3-57) by nine wickets, Garstang 2 93-1 (T Wells 42no) beat Fleetwood 2 90 (J Woodhead 3-22, A Cook 3-27) by nine wickets, Longridge 2 254-8 (T Wood 99, J Simpson 50, W Turnbull 3-44) beat Great Eccleston 2 71-5 (I Simpson 3-27) by 183 runs, St Annes 2 156-9 (revised target, A Charles 36, A Dugdale 5-45) lost to Kendal 2 173-5 (S Bariwala 76) by 28 runs.

Division 2: Thornton Clevleys 2 91-3 (R Blampied 30no) beat Eccleston 2 90 (M Chandler 3-19) by seven wickets, Preston 2 v Wrea Green cancelled, Vernon Carus 2 v Norcross cancelled