Fylde coast cricket round-up: Blackpool extend their lead as Covid-19 stumps other clubs

Paul Danson’s players posted an emphatic nine-wicket win against Kendal to move 40 points clear at the summit with eight matches to go as nearest rivals Longridge could only pick up a point from their draw with Garstang.

As has been the case so often this season, it was Blackpool’s bowlers who were the inspiration behind their victory.

Kendal had won the toss and opted to bat first, only to be dismissed for 120 during the 48th over.

Sam Dutton starred in Blackpool's run chase against Kendal

Again, it was Matt Grindley who made the early inroads with the wickets of Darren Nightingale (2) and Harry Lee (0) as Kendal slipped to 11-2.

Visiting skipper Chris Miller and Chalana De Silva steadied the ship with a stand of 40, only to be separated when the former fell to Josh Boyne (15).

Saeed Bariwala (5) was next to go, run out by Ben Howarth as Kendal moved along to 80-4.

However, that heralded a spell of play which saw their last six wickets fall for only 40 runs.

First to go was De Silva, whose knock of 54 ended when he became the first of five wickets for Steven Mercer.

He also sent back Richard Dakin (13), Kuldeep Singh (2), Matthew Park (2) and Toby Tyson (2) on his way to figures of 5-33.

Siddall picked up the other wicket, dismissing Terry Hunte (4) with Paul Dodds finishing 18 not out.

Blackpool’s run chase was brisk as they reached their target in the 26th over.

Tomas King (14) was the only man out, falling to De Silva, as Sam Dutton took the attack to Kendal’s bowlers.

He hit 10 fours and a six in reaching 70 not out from only 72 balls, while Ciaran Johnson was 26 not out at the close.

However, St Annes and Fleetwood announced via social media that their respective games were off as a consequence of Covid-19 issues.

St Annes had been due to host Netherfield, only for the match to be postponed with a number of players in self-isolation.

Fleetwood also revealed their scheduled game against Leyland was off with both matches to be rearranged.

Their inaction also meant St Annes dropped to the bottom of the table with Fleetwood second-bottom.

Chorley, who had been at the foot of the division, leapfrogged both teams after seeing off Fulwood and Broughton by six wickets.

Lytham had been due to face Liverpool in the Liverpool Competition on Saturday after Covid-19 issues had affected their games scheduled for the previous week.

However, an escalation of cases affecting players and members meant both their first and second XI matches were called off.

Kirkham and Wesham’s three-match winning run in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division came to an end with a nine-wicket loss against leaders Penrith.

Asher Hart took 4-33 as Kirkham and Wesham were all out for 115 at the Woodlands before hitting an undefeated 47 and Greg Cameron 46 as Penrith replied with 116-1.