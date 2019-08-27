Fylde coast cricket review: St Annes’ hat-trick of wins as Fleetwood leapfrog Blackpool

Fleetwood CC bounced back from defeat at the weekend with a Northern Premier Cricket League win against Penrith.

Mat Clark’s players had gone into the game, looking to atone for the loss against Leyland which saw them drop to fifth in the table.

They duly obliged, posting a six-wicket win against their visitors.

Penrith had chosen to bat first but it was a decision that backfired in the most spectacular fashion as they were all out for 80 in the 40th over.

It was the Fleetwood opening bowlers, Alex Ryder and Scott Whittaker, who did the damage as they ran through the Penrith top order.

Whittaker bowled Samuel Hall (1) and Nick Hodgson (0), as well as trapping Greg Hall (0) LBW.

Ryder accounted for the rest of the top six, picking up the wickets of Alister Craig (11), Asher Hart (2) and Jamie O’Brien (0).

Their charge was held up slightly by Jonathon Osborne and Bruce Glendinning but, once the latter was dismissed by Jack Wilkinson for 12, the end was nigh.

Declan Clerkin had Jamie Lucas (1) stumped by Keegan Armstrong, Ryder accounted for Ben Johnston (5) and Neels Bergh ended proceedings with the wicket of Nicky Burns (8).

It meant Osborne was undefeated on 32 as Ryder took 4-29 and Whittaker 3-18.

Fleetwood’s reply saw them reach their target midway through the 25th over – but not without the odd scare along the way.

Hall had already dismissed Rana Singh (0) before Hart gave the Fleetwood players a fright.

He picked up three cheap wickets, sending back Charlie Clark (1), Armstrong (8) and Wayne Clarke (0).

That was as good as it would get for Penrith, however, as Bergh made 27 not out and Adam Sharrocks 39 not out in guiding Fleetwood to 81-4 and 15 points.

There was also a six-wicket victory for St Annes as they made it three wins from three across the weekend in getting the better of Netherfield.

After beating Chorley on Saturday and Garstang in the Berrys Beds 40-Over Cup semi-final a day later, this time they continued their excellent late season form with another victory.

Netherfield had won the toss and chosen to bat first at Vernon Road, where they finished their overs on 160-5.

However, good contributions with the bat saw St Annes reach their target with 14 overs remaining.

Openers Tom Higson and Tim Smithies added 87 for the first wicket before Higson was first to go for 46.

Smithies followed soon afterwards, also for 46, before two quick wickets left them 110-4.

Nevertheless, Mohamed Nadeem (42 not out) and Richard Staines (21 not out) put on an unbroken half-century stand to seal St Annes’ victory.

Blackpool were frustrated in their bid to claim victory against Longridge.

Ockert Erasmus struck 69 not out in helping them to 276-6 at Newsham, Andy Furniss adding 41.

However, Longridge were able to bat out their overs as they finished their reply on 133-8.

Matt Grindley took 4-29 for Blackpool, who dropped to fourth in the table as a result.