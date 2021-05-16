Fylde coast cricket review: Fleetwood's dramatic afternoon at Kendal on another rain-affected day

On a day when showers ruined the fixture programme, Adam Sharrocks’ men tied at Kendal after losing their last wicket with the scores even and 17 balls remaining.

Fleetwood had won the toss, asked their hosts to bat first, and dismissed them for 156 in the 46th over.

They struck early when Declan Clerkin removed Darren Nightingale (1) but fellow opener Chris Miller and Edward Price rallied.

Fleetwood skippr Adam Sharrocks saw his side tied at Kendal

They added 34 before Miller (27) was out to James Amor, leaving Kendal 36-2.

Price and Chalana de Silva continued Kendal’s progress before Fleetwood reduced them from 61-2 to 81-7.

First to go was Price (14), dismissed by Dyllan Matthews, who also accounted for de Silva (21), while Amor picked up the wicket of Saeed Bariwala (1).

Jack Wilkinson then got in on the act, dismissing William Price (4) and Oliver Killiner (7).

Harry Lee and Richard Dakin took the home side into three figures but, after they had added 23, Lee (9) became Wilkinson’s third wicket with Kendal 104-8.

Then came the decisive partnership as Dakin was joined by Kuldeep Singh.

They added 52 for the ninth wicket, a partnership ended when Matthews had Dakin stumped by Harry McAleer for 35.

Singh (29) followed without any further score, dismissed by Wilkinson who ended with 4-36.

Matthews recorded 3-48, Amor 2-40 and Clerkin 1-25.

In reply, Fleetwood were set a revised target of 147 from 44 overs.

Their reply got off to a rocky start, however, as they fell to 30-3.

James Gregson (10) was first to go, falling victim to Singh, before de Silva dismissed Clerkin (2) and Miller got the better of Matthews (4).

McAleer joined Charlie Clark and they brought up the half-century, though the former was out soon afterwards for 15 in becoming Miller’s second wicket.

Charlie Clark and Tom Wilson took Fleetwood from 52-4 to 86-4, only for them to lose four wickets for 17 runs.

Wilson (14) fell to Singh, who also accounted for Ben Reader (0), either side of Matthew Park sending back Charlie Clark (43).

De Silva then dismissed Mat Clark (1) to leave Fleetwood 103-8, only for Sharrocks to take the attack to the home side.

Supported by Wilkinson, 36 runs were added for the ninth wicket before Singh bowled Sharrocks for 41 to make it 139-9.

Wilkinson and Amor took Fleetwood to parity, only for Miller to dismiss the latter for one and see them 146 all out.

Wilkinson was left 15 not out as Singh claimed 4-42, Miller 3-47, de Silva 2-29 and Park 1-28.

Elsewhere, Blackpool saw some play when they came up against Morecambe.

Blackpool skipper Paul Danson asked Morecambe to bat first and they had reached 47-0 before play was abandoned.

There was no play in St Annes’ match at Fulwood and Broughton, while the other game to be finished saw Garstang win by two wickets against Netherfield.

It means Longridge are top of the table, leading Netherfield by five points, with Blackpool sitting in fourth place, Fleetwood ninth and St Annes 11th.

Lytham were also left with a free day as their Liverpool Competition game with Rainford was also off.

The Moore and Smalley Palace Shield top flight saw Kirkham and Wesham run out 21-run winners when they faced South Shore.