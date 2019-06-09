Fylde coast cricket review: Disappointing days with defeats for Fleetwood CC, Blackpool CC and St Annes CC

Fleetwood CC’s hard work counted for nothing on Saturday when they went down by five wickets against Leyland at Broadwater.

The day’s torrential rain meant their match was the only one in the Northern Premier Cricket League to get under way, let alone finish.

During the week, Fleetwood skipper Mat Clark had admitted that Leyland would be a test for his players.

It was an examination that proved difficult when they chose to bat first and were reduced to 42-5.

The damage was done by Leyland’s Ross Bretherton and Karl Cross, who shared the 26-over workload.

Bretherton struck first when he had James Gregson caught and bowled without scoring.

Cross was next to strike when Keegan Armstrong (2) was LBW to leave Fleetwood 10-2.

Next to go was opener Rana Singh, when he became Bretherton’s second victim, caught by Henry Thompson for 25.

That left Fleetwood 28-3 before Bretherton then accounted for Declan Clerkin (2) and Adam Sharrocks (2) to pick up his third and fourth dismissals.

Neels Bergh and Tom Wilson added 26 for the sixth wicket, a partnership ended when the latter was LBW for 12 to give Bretherton his fifth wicket of the innings.

With Fleetwood 68-6, Bergh and Alex Ryder produced an innings-high stand of 45 for the seventh wicket.

Bergh reached his half-century but, having made 53, he was the next man out when Bretherton took his sixth wicket.

His seventh arrived when Toby Lush was out for a duck before Cross ended the innings by dismissing Ryder (15) and Amor (0).

Those wickets gave him figures of 3-44 but it was Bretherton who shone by claiming 7-68.

In reply, Leyland reached their target with two balls of the 26th over remaining.

Opener Thompson top-scored with 30 before falling victim to Clerkin, who also accounted for Kurtis Watson (16) to end with figures of 2-13 from four overs.

There were also two wickets for Ryder as he sent back Thompson’s fellow opener Cross (9) and Nathan McDonnell (23) on his way to figures of 2-37.

Lush took the remaining wicket when he bowled Saif Badar (16) but it was left to Bretherton (16 not out) and Andrew Makinson (four not out) to see Leyland reach their target with their 15-point haul seeing them go top of the table for good measure.

Elsewhere, Saturday’s soggy weather meant the other local teams endured a frustrating afternoon.

The Northern League matches between Barrow and Blackpool as well as St Annes and Chorley were both abandoned, giving both teams five points each.

That was also the case for Lytham CC with their Liverpool and District Competition ECB Premier League match with Orrell Red Triangle.

It was a disappointing Sunday for Blackpool and St Annes as they lost their respective ECB National Club Championship ties.

Blackpool went down by 23 runs to Longridge at Stanley Park, while St Annes lost by five wickets against Horwich RMI at Vernon Road.

Blackpool had asked Longridge to bat first and struck early with the dismissal of Tom Howarth (6).

However, his opening partner Dan Wilkinson Jnr was to lead the Longridge innings by top-scoring with 64.

James Whitehead (34) and Luke Platt (30) played key supporting roles as Longridge ended their 40 overs on 186-6.

Blackpool’s reply saw a number of batters get starts, albeit without converting them into something more substantial.

Syed Kazmi top-scored with 39 but Ian Simpson’s 4-34 ensured Blackpool could only reach 163-9.

As for St Annes, they were asked to bat first and compiled 178-6 from their allocation.

They had been reduced to 32-3 early on but Amar Ullah (92) and Henry Higson (31) shared a stand of 106 in rebuilding their innings.

Horwich’s reply saw them reach their target with an over remaining as opener Danny Naylor top-scored with 60, while Tom Billington chipped in with 45 in their 182-5.

South Shore lost to Lancaster by 28 runs in one of only two Moore and Smalley Palace Shield premier division matches to beat the weather on Saturday.

Kieran Moffat’s 5-31 helped to dismiss South Shore for 96 at Mad Nook and lift Lancaster above Preston into second.

They are two points behind leaders Morecambe, who had a 25-run home win over Eccleston in the only other completed game in the top two tiers of the Shield.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield premier division: South Shore 96 (M Bolus 34, K Moffat 5-31) lost to Lancaster 124-9 (J Haywood 37) by 28 runs, Morecambe 145-7 (R Pearson 65) beat Eccleston 120-9 (S Bromley 51, G Cassidy 3-41) by 25 runs. All other matches abandoned.

Division 1A: All matches abandoned.