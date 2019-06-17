Fylde coast cricket review: Blackpool win derby while Fleetwood climb to top of Northern League and win T20 group; Palace Shield scoreboard

Blackpool were convincing winners of the Stanley Park derby against St Annes, while Fleetwood climbed to the top of the Northern Premier League with a thrilling last-ball victory at Netherfield.

Blackpool have lost the services of professional Lahiru Madushanka for a month, following his selection for the Emerging Sri Lanka squad to tour South Africa, but his replacement Daryn Smit stepped in to great effect.

The South African all-rounder, playing for his fourth club this season, followed his unbeaten 36 with 4-16 from nine overs as St Annes were dismissed for just 71 and fell to defeat by 109 runs.

Opener Sam Dutton was the mainstay of the Blackpool innings as the hosts chose to bat and reached 180-4.

Dutton hit nine fours and a six in his 81 from 139 balls, passing 50 for the fourth time this season. He shared in an opening stand of 54 with Matty Houston (22) and saw Blackpool beyond 100 without further loss before being third out at 138.

It took St Annes until the 23rd over to reach 50 and they were all out in 31.4 as Matt Siddall claimed 3-6 from just 16 deliveries and Josh Boyne also bagged three wickets, for 29 from 13 overs.

St Annes’ top three reached double figures but none who followed could do so, and from 41-1 the visitors could add only 30, managing just one more run after reaching 70-6.

Wicketkeeper Ben Howarth’s two stumpings took him to 400 dismissals for Blackpool.

St Annes, who were again captained by wicketkeeper Richard Staines while Nathan Armstrong remains injured, slip to the foot of the NPL table as the only team without a win.

Blackpool remain fifth, having been docked three points for missing a league meeting, and have been joined on 86 points by Garstang and Longridge after their maximum hauls.

Fleetwood are the new leaders after their three-wicket win at Netherfield and were also grateful to a South African standing in for their regular professional.

George Linde came over from Ramsbottom CC to replace Neels Bergh and took the key wicket of Josh Dixon on his way to 3-43 from seven overs.

The hosts were inserted in Cumbria but showers during their innings saw the match reduced to 43 overs as Netherfield set a target of 157-6.

Dixon fell for 55 but his side gained late momentum from Lewis Edge’s 41 from 24 balls. Batting number six, the former Blackpool wicketkeeper hit four sixes and a four.

Alex Ryder struck the winning run for Fleetwood off the final ball after a thrilling chase.

The visitors had reached 70-1 before top-scorer Rana Singh fell for 34. And a vital contribution followed from Adam Sharrocks, who came in at 87-4 and scored 29 from 36 balls before being sixth out with just 10 needed for victory.

Fleetwood are four points clear at the top, overtaking a Leyland side who had to settle for a losing draw against Fulwood and Broughton, who are now second. Netherfield slip to fourth.

Fleetwood progressed to the semi-finals of the Northern League’s Readers T20 competition after finishing top of the Fylde group.

A 30-run win over Blackpool sealed group three as Stanley Park staged the final round of games. The hosts then lost to St Annes and finished bottom of the group.

Fleetwood chose to bat and set a target of 161-2 as South African guest Ernest Kemm and Adam Sharrocks shared an unbroken stand of 109.

Coming together at 52-2, Kemm scored 63 from 43 balls and Sharrocks 45 off 42 after wicketkeeper Ben Howarth had romoved openers Rana Singh and James Gregson off the bowling of Matt Siddall.

Blackpool could only reach 131-4 in reply as Craig Brown and Syed Kazmi both reached 30 but were dismissed before they could make a decisive score.

This was Fleetwood’s third win out of four, while the clubs progressing from the other groups are Garstang, Leyland and Netherfield.

It meant only runners-up spot was at stake in yesterday’s second match at Blackpool, who again lost the toss and found themselves in the field against St Annes.

The visitors reached 150-5 as Australian Tim Smithies hit six fours in his 65 off 51 balls before being dismissed by Blackpool skipper Paul Danson, who gave nine players a bowl.

Blackpool’s reply again closed on 131, this time with seven wickets down as Howarth opened the innings and hit 50 from 33 balls, including two fours and three sixes. Mohamed Nadeem took 3-16 from his four overs in St Annes’ 19-run win.

Lytham’s miserable winless start to the Liverpool Competition season continued with a seven-wicket home defeat by Northern after being bowled out for 52.

With Lancashire’s Steven Croft in their ranks the ECB premier league’s bottom club chose to bat but survived just 22.5 overs.

Croft made 23 but captain Ben Saunders was the only other home player to reach double figures as six failed to score at Church Road.

Croft’s fellow members of the Lytham six totalled just two between them as Liam Grey reduced the red-faced hosts to 25-7 with his 4-18 off 10 overs.

Tomas Sephton then took over with 5-21 from eight tidy overs.

The Crosby side were soon in a spot of bother themselves at 8-2 but Chris Laker and skipper James Cole then saw them home at 56-3 from just 19 overs.

Lytham are a point behind Colywn Bay, the other premier league side without a win, while Northern stand in fourth spot.

The four Fylde coast clubs who managed to complete matches in the top two tiers of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield on Saturday all won.

Anthony Ellison’s 6-44 helped Fylde to a surprise 20-run home win over Preston which lifted them two places off the bottom of the premier division. It was only the Moorland Road club’s second win of the season and Preston are riding high in third place.

South Shore opening pair Daniel and Luke Jardine’s stand of 115 set them on their way to a 10-run victory at Eccleston in a match reduced to 36 overs at Doctor’s Lane.

Lancaster went top of the Shield by beating Morecambe in the clash of the top two.

Thornton Cleveleys are just a point behind division 1A leaders Rufford after victory at Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods, while Kirkham and Wesham are six points further back in third after a crushing win over Hoghton.

MOORE AND SMALLEY PALACE SHIELD

PREMIER DIVISION: Eccleston 156-8 (A Norris 43no, M Hall 3-30) lost to South Shore 155-8 (Daniel Jardine 73, Luke Jardine 44, I Bradley 5-47) by 10 runs (revised target), Fylde 128-9 (R Hussain 4-41) beat Preston 108 (A Ellison 6-44) by 20 runs, Lancaster 143-8 beat Morecambe 118-9 by 25 runs, Penwortham 104 lost to New Longton 107-2 by eight wickets, Vernon Carus 119-8 lost to Croston 144 by 25 runs, Standish v Great Eccleston abandoned.

DIVISION 1A: Kirkham and Wesham 184 (S Bovington 38, M Banka 3-40, I Motala 3-44) ) beat Hoghton 73 (A Hogarth 4-12, J Butcher 3-9) by 111 runs, Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods 140 lost to Thornton Cleveleys 171-5 by 31 runs, Rufford 108-1 beat Grimsargh 107 by nine wicket, Torrisholme 138 beat Mawdesley 131 by seven runs, Withnell Fold v Norcross abandoned.