Fylde coast cricket preview: Fleetwood CC's fate remains in their hands going into Bank Holiday fixtures

Nine points adrift at the bottom of the table, Fleetwood are still within one victory of the three clubs immediately above them and play each of those teams in the final eight days of the season.

The first of those is a derby at St Annes tomorrow, a massive match for both clubs.

Adam Sharrocks’ Fleetwood players then visit Fulwood and Broughton on Bank Holiday Monday before Chorley, who are occupying the other relegation spot, head to Broadwater on the final Saturday.

Fleetwood CC skipper Adam Sharrocks

Members of the league since its formation in 1952 and five-time champions, Fleetwood’s first task is to add to this season’s four victories, which they haven’t managed to do since July 10.

Fleetwood are currently 13 points behind F&B and St Annes, for whom a win will be no less welcome ahead of a visit from Blackpool on Monday.

Blackpool could have an 18th title and a league and cup double in the bag by then as victory away to closest rivals Longridge tomorrow would leave Paul Danson’s side with an unassailable lead – provided they manage to avoid picking up any penalty points.

Blackpool play both of this weekend’s matches away while the Sound on the Ground musical extravaganza takes centre stage at Stanley Park.

It would perhaps be fitting for the title to be sealed on the road as Blackpool have played most of their games away this season while ground works were completed at Stanley Park.

Tomorrow’s fixtures

Northern Premier League (12.30pm): St Annes v Fleetwood, Longridge v Blackpool, Chorley v Lancaster, Fulwood and Broughton v Morecambe, Garstang v Kendal, Netherfield v Leyland.

Liverpool Competition first division (12pm): Lytham v Fleetwood Hesketh.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield premier division (1.30pm): Kirkham and Wesham v Eccleston, South Shore v Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys v Barrow, Vernon Carus v Great Eccleston, Penrith v Penwortham, Preston v Croston.

Division 1B: Fleetwood 2 v Fulwood and Broughton 2, Great Eccleston 2 v Garstang 2.

Division 2: Wrea Green v Thornton Cleveleys 2, Norcross v Gregson Lane.

Sunday

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield 1B: St Annes 2 v Blackpool 2.

Monday

Northern Premier League (12.30pm): St Annes v Blackpool, Fulwood and Broughton v Fleetwood, Chorley v Leyland, Garstang v Lancaster, Longridge v Morecambe, Netherfield v Kendal.