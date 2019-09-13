Fylde coast cricket preview: Big day ahead in Fylde CC and Lytham CC’s survival fight

Promotion and relegation issues are yet to be resolved on the final Saturday of cricket’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield tomorrow.

Bottom club Fylde could still escape relegation from the premier division with a derby victory at Great Eccleston, though they would also need the Standish and New Longton results to go their way.

Standish head to Morecambe, who are vying with Croston for second place behind champions Lancaster.

The top two could go up to the Northern Premier League at the expense of its bottom two clubs, Barrow and Penrith.

Just two points separate Morecambe and Croston, who both finish at home.

And there are three points between mid-table South Shore and Great Ecc in the battle for Fylde coast bragging rights.

There will be at least one extra Fylde coast club in the Premier Shield’s top flight next season, with Kirkham and Wesham and Thornton Cleveleys to be promoted from division 1A.

K&W top the table having completed their fixtures, though TC could pip them to the title with victory over fourth-placed Tarleton. Norcross are relegated.

Lytham are battling to get out of the bottom two in the Liverpool Competition’s ECB premier league.

Last Saturday’s victory over Wallasey was only the second all season for the Church Road side, who remain 14 points from safety, but with two games still to play and 20 points for a win they could yet climb above Southport and Birkdale.

Lytham’s final away match of the season tomorrow takes them to St Helens to face Rainhill before they end the campaign at home to champions-elect Bootle a week later.

MOORE AND SMALLEY PALACE SHIELD FIXTURES

Premier division: Great Eccleston v Fylde, South Shore v Penwortham, Croston v Eccleston, Morecambe v Standish, New Longton v Vernon Carus, Preston v Lancaster

Division 1A: Thornton Cleveleys v Tarleton, Norcross v Rufford, Grimsargh v Torrisholme, Hoghton v Whittle and Clayton-le-Woods, Mawdesley v Withnell Fold