Fleetwood powerlifter Rachel Normington breaks British record

Fleetwood’s British champion powerlifter Rachel Normington is now a British record holder as well.

The 29-year-old broke the U82.5kg squat record in Birmingham with a lift of 145kg (320lb).

A squat involves bending the knees and lowering the body to a point that the lift begins with the top of the leg below the height of the knee.

Rachel achieved the feat at a Global Powerlifting Committee Midlands qualifier at the Central Fitness gym.

She broke the record with her fourth and final lift, having steadily increased from an opening weight of 127.5kg.

Rachel’s record-breaking lift was an increase of 20kg on her final lift at the world championships in November.

It’s a massive boost for Great Britain international Rachel as she prepares to the defend the British Powerlifting title she won last May, also in Birmingham. She has also qualified for the world championships

Rachel, who started competing less than 18 months ago, fits her powerlifting around a full-time nursing job at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The former Fleetwood High and Blackpool Sixth Form College student prides herself on being a natural, drug-free competitor. She wishes to thank her coach Sophie Scott and competition handler Matthew Steele .