Fleetwood motorbike racer Ryan Garside thundering on towards top title

Fleetwood motorbike racer Ryan Garside has continued to extend his lead in his debut season in the Thundersport GB Blackbird Corporate Steelframe 600 Championship.

In the fourth round at Mallory Park in Leicestershire, Garside finished second in his first three races of the weekend, then topped that with victory in the final race to stretch his championship lead from 50 points to 72.

Ryan, 27, is a motorsport lecturer and programme leader for motorcycle maintenance and repair at Myerscough College, near Preston, and his students are a massive help to him in preparing his Myerscough College EasyPay Honda for the races and over the race weekends themselves.

He qualified second on the grid, just missing out on the lap record and finally finishing out in front in the last race of the weekend.

Garside said: “Round four marked the halfway point in the season, so we hoped to fully establish ourselves as the title favourites”

“It’s been a busy month for us at Myerscough, with all the events we have been competing in and students taking final exams. We had to work flat out to get the Myerscough EasyPay Honda ready for Mallory!

“Our weekend was smattered with bad luck, but we kept on plugging away, despite everything that was thrown at us!

“By taking three steady second place finishes and topping it off with a win on Sunday, we have dramatically increased our championship lead.

“We will just keep on doing what we are doing and hopefully the title will be ours.

“Thanks to all the students for their help and of course to my supporters and sponsors”

The racers return to the same county for round five at Donington Park over the weekend of July 26-28.