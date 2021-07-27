Ladies' open singles champion Carol Darley receives her trophy from festival chairman Colin Newton

Fleetwood Bowling Festival picture special

Bowls is back in 2021 and one of the jewels in its Fylde coast crown, the Fleetwood Bowling Festival, returned in style last week.

By Andy Moore
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 6:05 pm

All pictures by DANIEL MARTINO

1. Ladies' runner-up Gill Nelson in action

Picture: DANIEL MARTINO

Buy photo

2. Sue Walker competes in the ladies' open singles

Picture: DANIEL MARTINO

Buy photo

3. Men's open singles champion Callum Wraight pursues his bowl as runner-up Gary Ellis looks on

Picture: DANIEL MARTINO

Buy photo

4. The weather was perfect for the 39th Fleetwood Bowling Festival

Picture: DANIEL MARTINO

Buy photo
BowlsFylde
Next Page
Page 1 of 2