Enter The Gazette Matchplay 2020 sponsored by Blacktax and you could win a dream golf trip to Portugal

Two-time Gazette Matchplay Golf champion Kevin Keating is relishing his title defence as we launch the 2020 tournament today, though he is under no illusions how difficult it will be to win through to the finals in Portugal again.

After all, the Lytham Green Drive member’s two titles were 10 years apart and he never got beyond the last 32 in the intervening decade, despite entering virtually every year.

The tournament is again most generously sponsored by Blacktax, the Blackpool taxi company

But Kevin, our youngest-ever champion at 18 when he first triumphed in 2009, will waste no time in entering once again in the hope of winning another dream golfing break on the Algarve, where he sealed his second Gazette title last year. Club golfers from all over the Fylde will again be striving to win the fabulous prize so generously offered by our sponsors Blacktax, the Blackpool taxi firm.

The four players still standing after six demanding rounds, including the quarter-finals at Lancaster Golf Club, can look forward to a three-night luxury stay in the magnificent marina resort of Vilamoura to contest our semi-finals and finals.

All travel, accommodation, breakfasts and evening meals will be fully funded by Blacktax, whose managing director Ian Wharmby will once again host this golfing trip of a lifetime.

Our final four this year will have the opportunity to play two top-class Vilamoura courses, with the semi-finals on the Laguna course and the final on the Dom Pedro Victoria course, home to the Portuguese Masters.

It’s an experience our champion would love to repeat. Keating, who defeated Darren Frame of Herons Reach in last year’s final, told The Gazette: “I’ve won the order of merit twice but this tournament has to be one of the best I’ve won and one of the most difficult.

“It’s a really good event and well organised by Blacktax. It’s only £10 to enter, you get that back with a taxi voucher and then you get the opportunity to play other courses for free.

“There’s a chance to play any Fylde course, including Royal Lytham, with the added motivation of Portugal and the quarter-finals at Lancaster.”

You can enter via our website at www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/matchplaygolf where full details can be found

Entries must reach us by April 10, with the quarter-finals at Lancaster set for September 1 and the grand finale in Portugal from September 24-27.