Blackpool T20 win at Fulwood and Broughton keeps treble chance alive

Two of Blackpool’s three defeats in Northern Premier League competitions this season have come in the T20 and another in their final group game would have ended their hopes of qualifying for finals day.

Longridge remain favourites to qualify from group two alongside leaders Morecambe, but should they lose their final match to Fleetwood on Sunday, then Blackpool could pip them to second place on run-rate.

Sam Dutton's 50 gave Blackpool a positive start at Fulwood and Broughton

Blackpool chose to bat at Fulwood, where opener Sam Dutton led the way with 50 from 32 balls (five fours and three sixes).

It wasn’t looking too promising at 87-5, but then Jake Muncaster restored momentum with 33 from 18 balls (four sixes) and a stand of 47 for the sixth wicket with captain Ben Howarth (18), which propelled the visitors towards 164-8.

Home skipper Jon Fenton took 3-23 from his four overs.

The Preston team’s reply began positively in their bid to avoid ending the competition without a win.

They reached 51-1 and three of the top four played themselves in, though nobody could press on for a big score. Opener James McWilliam (30 from 22 balls, five boundaries) was their top scorer.

Blackpool professional Shivam Chauhan took 3-20 from four overs as Fulwood closed on 133-6.

Netherfield have secured qualification from group one and the final tables will be decided on Sunday.

Blackpool have already won the NPCL’s 40-over Cup and top the league by 35 points with five games remaining.