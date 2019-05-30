Blackpool boxer Brian Rose wants to unite Fylde coast for his big fight with Scott Fitzgerald

Brian Rose has called on the people of the Fylde coast to unite and give him their full backing for his all-Lancashire clash with Preston’s Scott Fitzgerald.

The West Lancashire rivals will battle it out for Fitzgerald’s WBA ranking title at Manchester Arena on Saturday, July 6, with the bout to be shown live on Sky Sports.

For Rose it represents a step back into the big time, while Fitzgerald will be aiming to continue his forward momentum after propelling himself into the limelight with his surprise win against Anthony Fowler in March.

Rose told The Gazette: “It’s amazing news to get the fight confirmed. I think it’s by far the biggest fight the Fylde coast has seen in a good few years.

“It’s not often you get someone from Blackpool fighting someone from Preston at this level, so it’s a really big fight.

“I’ve been there and done it, while he’s on the rise and a good prospect. In terms of fun for the fans, it’s the sort of fight they all want.

“There are so many people talking about it and saying they want to come to the fight.

“To be honest, it was the fans who made the fight by tweeting about it and sending all those messages. Without them this fight wouldn’t be happening.

“I’m sure they’re going to come out in their numbers and support me.”

The fighters were inundated with messages from boxing fans on social media telling them to get it on following Fitzgerald’s impressive win against the previously unbeaten Fowler.

The 27-year-old upset the odds to inflict the first professional defeat of Fowler’s career in a thrilling bout in Liverpool, taking his record to 13 win from 13 fights.

Rose returned to action last month with a dominant points win against James Hagenimana, having recorded a first-round knockdown.

The 34-year-old Rose, who is the far more experienced campaigner, has won 31 of his 37 fights to date and has challenged for a world title in 2014.

‘The Lion’ now wants Blackpool and Fleetwood Town fans alike to come together and get behind their fighter.

“It’s not just about Blackpool fans,” Rose added. “People need to realise this isn’t about football – it’s about supporting a local lad.

“I want people from the whole of the Fylde coast to come and support me.

“I’m a Blackpool lad and brought up here, though Fleetwood, BES Utilities and Cardsaver sponsor me.

“It’s about people getting together and supporting me on the night.”