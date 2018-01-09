Wyre biker eyes top spot in Dakar Rally

A motorcyclist is hoping to go one better when he takes on one of the deadliest races in the world.

Lyndon Poskitt, from St Michaels, is back in South America to compete in the notorious Dakar Rally, which started on Saturday.

Lyndon came second in the Dakar last year in its Malle Moto class.

Last year the 38-year-old came second in the harsh Malle Moto class of the Dakar, which sees competitors travel solo without mechanics, technical support or even warm beds at night.

And for the 2018 race Lyndon is hoping to better last year’s second place and finish top in one of the most legendary races in the world.

Lyndon said: “Malle Moto is a motorcycle class which is allowed no outside assistance, no support team, no support vehicles and everything has to be done by the pilot themselves.

"Fifteen long days of intense off-road motorcycle racing and maintenance with limited chance for rest.”

The bike that will take Lyndon across South America.

Fans will be able to follow his daily fight to complete each stage as he travels through Lima, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia, with planned videos set to be released on a daily basis.

Speaking to his fans on social media, the former aerospace engineer at BAE Systems said: “I plan to capture the moments and release daily blogs which basically shows up to eight minutes of video, depending on how much we can get edited and released every day.”

Lyndon will be helped on his journey by Richard Attwater, managing director of business Attwater Group, who is overseeing media coverage along the full 5,700km journey between Bolivia and Argentina.

Richard said: “I’ve always wanted to see the Dakar Rally and be a part of it. Around 4,000 people are involved in this event and it’s the biggest race in the world, as it moves across the desert every day.

Those competing in the Dakar experience tough conditions on a daily basis.

“We’ll be in the bivouac each evening and morning, watching him service his bike and capturing a true warts-and-all behind the scenes look at one of the world’s most exciting races.”