St Aidan's, Carr Hill and Thames schools win through to county athletics finals

The sportshall athletics season has continued at a cracking pace and last week the Year 7 pupils from Wyre and Fylde schools competed for places in the county finals.

The Wyre and Fylde Schools Sports Partnership event took place at Blackpool Sports Centre in Stanley Park and was supported by young leaders from Cardinal Allen High School and Blackpool Wyre & Fylde Athletics Club.

St Aidan’s continued their excellent record in these competitions by winning the boys’ competition, having been crowned boys’ and girls’ champions for Year 8.

The girls’ Year 7 competition could hardly have been closer, with winners Carr Hill pipping St Aidan’s by just a point and Baines a further point behind in third. The boys’ runners-up were Baines, with Cardinal Allen third.

St Aidan’s boys and Carr Hill girls will contest the county finals after the holidays.

In Blackpool it was the turn of the Years 5/6 pupils to lace up their trainers for their indoor athletics finals at Stanley Park, bidding to claim a place in the Lancashire County Finals at the same venue.

Holy Family, Thames, Norbreck, Stanley, Westcliff, Christ The King, St John’s and St John Vianney battled it out in the Final, while St Teresa’s, Roseacre, Moor Park and Mereside contestedthe Plate.

The triple jump and paarlauf races raised the bar once again as the young athletes gave their all.

The coaching team from Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Athletics Club were trackside once again to make sure that the athletes were primed and fully aware of what was expected of them, while young leaders from Blackpool Sixth worked alongside Sport Blackpool to officiate the field events.

Boys and girls alternated between track and field before the speed bounce and javelin – an exciting spectacle for the cheering spectators.

The 4x1 relay races brought the competition to a close before a representative from each school collected School Games Awards on behalf of their team-mates.

All of the schools showed fantastic levels of sporting behaviour as they cheered for each other in a true celebration of school sport.

The winners’ awards were presented to Roseacre in the Plate and Thames in the Final.

Dave Rohman, Blackpool School Games Organiser, said: “The standard was amazing and enabled the teachers and coaches who worked with the children to take a step back and watch the talented youngsters put their learning into practice.

“The energy and enthusiasm demonstrated by all of the children was of the highest order, with lots of encouragement being given to keep team spirits as high as possible.”