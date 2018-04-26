Knott End club's outstanding open day

A busy week for Knott End Golf Club included a very successful open day on Sunday.

The clubhouse was buzzing with people checking out the facilities and function possibilities, having coffee or lunch and talking to representatives of the club’s various sections. People Our picture shows the Mayor of Preesall, Coun Tom Reilly, and Mayoress with members of the thriving junior section

On Wednesday BBC Radio Lancashire presented a morning show from the clubhouse, with Lady Captain Jen Booth, president Anne Hughes and club historian Malcolm Crane on hand to discuss the club, while local author Angela Norris talked about her book Dancing To The Beat Of The Tide about being a teenager in Knott End in the 1960s.

Knott End Ladies enjoyed glorious sunshine for a club competition, in which the silver division winner was Joanne Kay with a nett 74 and Kath Wright had the lowest gross with an 88.

Other results

Bronze1 Division winner Carol Kershaw, nett 72; lowest gross Linda Gregory , 100

Bronze 2 Division winner Alex Gardner, nett 72; lowest gross Muriel Andean 103

Bronze 3 Division winner Elizabeth Buckley, nett 80; lowest gross, Brenda Braithwaite, 124

FAIRHAVEN GC:

Foursomes Stableford/Scott Leggatt: 1. Vanessa Barrow / Linda Baxter, 38 points; 2. Carol Hood / Anne Weston, 36; 3. Brenda Cunningham / Sue Wood, 34.