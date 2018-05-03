International aces head to Fylde coast for great golf weekend

Young golfers bidding to be the next Georgia Hall or Rory McIlroy can make a name for themselves this weekend as Europe’s elite juniors flock to Fairhaven.

Young golfers bidding to be the next Georgia Hall or Rory McIlroy can make a name for themselves this weekend as Europe’s elite juniors flock to Fairhaven.

The annual Fairhaven Nations Cup and Fairhaven Trophies take place from Friday to Sunday.

It’s part of a feast of Fylde golf this weekend as the Lytham Trophy – the first major international event on the amateur calendar – takes place at Royal Lytham and St Annes on Friday and Saturday.

It is the 12th year the Nations Cup, a 72-hole Open International Scratch Championship for boys and girls aged 18 and under, has been staged at Fairhaven.

The best teenage talent from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will face their counterparts from 12 countries on the continent, including Germany, France and Spain.

England international Tom Stagg is one to watch in the boys’ field, while the girls include two-time runner-up Amelia Williamson, who has been crowned English National Schools Champion three times.

A club statement reads: “The ‘Fairhaven’ is one of the strongest and most internationally represented junior championships in Europe. With the championship being played on the same date and in the same format as the Lytham Trophy, it creates a festival of world-class amateur golf.

“The two championships must be the biggest gathering of top amateur golfers, certainly in the UK and Europe, which is something Lytham and St Annes should be extremely proud of.”

Fairhaven: Gents prize to ladies

Winner: Jenna Cooke 74, runner-up: Maria Cullen 75; Div 1: Wendy Lake 77; Div 2: Anne McFeat 80; Div 3: Pat Francis 82

Gents Captain’s first qualifying round:

Div 1: Michael Hartley 66, 2nd Andrew Hinds 70; Div 2: David Cartmell 66, 2nd Neale Daniels 70; Div 3: Daniel Thompson 72, 2nd Mark Seed 74

Lancashire’s young golfers are enjoying that winning feeling again after being crowned Four Counties champions for the third year in a row.

The best up and coming boys in the county retained the title at Nottingham’s Sherwood Forest base. The annual competition pits the Red Rose county against Cheshire, Nottinghamshire, and Shropshire and Herefordshire.

The Lancashire team of eight included five debutants, with two scratch players unavailable due to the Midland U16 Boys Open. The squad rose to the challenge superbly, with three wins out of three. They beat S&H 5-2, Nottinghamshire 4.5-2.5 and Cheshire A 6-1.

The eight-man Lancashire team included Royal Lytham and St Annes trio Louis Tarlaczyk, Jamie van Wyk and Grady Rogerson.

Knott End Ladies played a club foursomes and the first round of the Scott Leggatt competition. Elizabeth Parry and Joyce Wright will represent the club in the next round of the Scott Leggatt competition at Silverdale after their foursomes triumph.

Very strong winds affected scoring but could not prevent Parry and Wright taking top spot with 33 points. They were pushed hard by runners-up Joanne Kay and Kath Coleman on 32. They too will compete at Silverdale on June 7.

Knott End Men played a Mens Singles Stableford

Div 1 1st A. J. Hornby 38 points ( back 9 -19 ), 2nd J. Hatcher 38 ( back 9 – 18 back 6-14), 3rd L. Walker-38 points ( back 9 -18 back 6 -12), 4th I. Hey 37 ( back 6 -11 back 3-6)

Div 2 1st J. Bloomfield 38 points, 2nd S. Irmson 37 ( back 9 -18), 3rd C. Ainsworth 37 ( back 9 -17), 4th S. Tupman 36 (back 9 -19) acpo with B. Hunt 36 (back 9 -15)

Div 3 1st S, Gledhill 37 points (back 9- 20); 2nd P. Roache 37 (back 9 =15),

3rd G. Pollard 34 (back 9 -16 back 6 -10) 4th P. Jurczok 34 (back 9 -16 back 6-9)

Men’s Open AM\AM

1st T. Rowan,P. Hodgkinson, I. Hargreaves, S. Goodwin 88 points.

2nd: M. Lawton, C, Armitt, J, Pearson, B. Wood (Swinton Park) 87

3rd: P. Keane, I. Harwood ( Houghwood) D. Power ( Stand) T. Maycroft (Pleasington) 86.

4th G. Stevenson, W. Stevenson,S. Bailey, L. Cull (Swinton Park) 85 acpo

5th J. Boag , K. McCarroll, C. Dawson, J. Davies (Rossendale), 85 points.

Gusto Restaurant & Bar in Lytham held its second charity golf day at Herons Reach GC, raising over £1,000 for Susan’s Life Fund. Ten teams entered the 18-hole tournament won by T&K Gallagher Team One (pictured), comprising Tom Gallagher, Richard Fraser, Jim Pennycook and Trevor Sinclair. They won the Gusto Trophy, Champagne and a voucher for Gusto Lytham, which plans to stage its next golf day in September.