Hodgson win badminton titles for Wyre and Fylde schools

Hodgson Academy will represent the Wyre and Fylde Schools Sports Partnership in badminton at the Lancashire County Finals.

This follows an excellent term on the courts for the Poulton school’s teams.

Hodgson won through to the county competition at Key Stage 3 and KS4 levels for boys and girls.

Hodgson staged the KS4 tournaments before the Christmas holidays and made the most of home advantage to win both in convincing style.

The boys’ event was staged first and saw the competing schools divided into two groups of three.

Hodgson were represented by A and B teams, each winning their group to set up a final against each other.

The girls’ competition 48 hours later involved five teams and was played as a round-robin league.

Again Hodgson won all their games to be crowned champions and progress to the county competition.

The Sports Partnership’s school games organiser Lee Cadwallader said: “A special well done to the Hodgson PE department for working hard with the students to achieve this amazing feat.”