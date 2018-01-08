Fylde Coast Runners' first race of 2018 warms up a freezing day

Over 400 runners warmed up on a bitterly cold day by entering the first Fylde Coast Runners event of 2018, the Central Lancs New Year Half-Marathon.

Frosty conditions met the runners but this was a perfect day for 13-mile race round the villages of Lea Town, Catforth and Treales.

Dougie Selman of Corstonhime AC strode out to win comfortably in an excellent time of 73mins, 56secs.

Pennistone Footpath Runners’ Gareth Cooke took silver in 78.07 and Newcastle Staffs AC runner Martyn Davies claimed bronze with 79.21.

The ladies’ race was won equally impressively by Chorton Runners’ Amy Welch in 91.47, ahead of Burnden Road Runner Lyndsay Darbyshire 94.50 and Lancaster & Morecambe AC’s Jane Perry 95.57.

The first Fylde coast club athlete home was Joe Greenwood of Lytham St Annes Road Runners, finishing seventh in 82.43.

There were also top-20 finishes for Wesham Road Runners’ David Taylor (14th, 84.59) and for Alex Tate (16th, 85.46), also of LSARR.

Heidi Haigh of Thornton Cleveleys Running Club was 13th lady in 105.45.

Fylde Coast Runners wish to thank all the stewards and marshals who braved the cold for four hours or more, Remote Medical Services for excellent back-up and all the catering staff who provided hot food and drinks for all.

The next FCR event will be the 30th running of the Great North West Half-Marathon in Blackpool on February 18, when an anticipated 2,000 will race along the famous Promenade.

Other Fylde Coast Runners events for 2018

February 24: Stanley Park 10K Race 1

Feb 25: Stanley Park 10K Race 2

March 31: Tour of the Fylde Race 1 (5K St Annes beach)

April 1: Tour of the Fylde Race 2 (6K cross country Blackpool)

April 2: Tour of the Fylde Race 3 (10K road race Fleetwood)

April 8: Fleetwood 10K

April 21: Family 10k/5K/ 2K on the Promenade

April 22: Blackpool Marathon & Half Marathon

May 13: Blackpool Beach 10K

May 26: Promenade 10 Mile

July 8: Blackpool Summer 10K

July 15: Lytham Windmill Half-Marathon

August 19: Fleetwood Half-Marathon

August 25: Illuminations 10K/5K

October 7: West Coast Half-Marathon Preston-Lytham

October 14: Autumn Breaker 10K Stanley Park

October 31: Halloween 5K

November 11: Rememberance Day Windmill Half-Marathon Lytham