Fylde coast hockey round-up: Honours even in ladies' derby; big win for Fylde men

The top of the table derby clash between Fylde 2 and Lytham St Annes Ladies in North division two ended all square at Mill Farm in Wesham.

The top of the table derby clash between Fylde 2 and Lytham St Annes Ladies in North division two ended all square at Mill Farm in Wesham.

Hannah Shore shone at the back for the visitors, while Grace Webster and Tash Webster excelled up front as LSA went close from their first penalty corner.

Both teams displayed great skill and LSA opened they scoring when they forced a mistake in midfield and Tash Webster finished superbly from inside the D.

Lytham lost their edge in the second half and Hannah Ferguson was rewarded for her dominant display down the left with an equalising goal to keep Fylde unbeaten.

Amie Knighton, Emily Adams and Georgia Perkins had to stay strong in defence to deny Fylde a winner, while at the other end the hosts defended two short corners.

A point apiece means Fylde continue to top the table by one point from LSA.

Fylde Ladies’ senior side lost a fiercely contested National Conference North match 2-0 away to Ben Rhydding. Six cards were shown, four of them to the hosts. Fylde had most of the chances but the Yorkshire side scored twice from penalty corners.

The visitors played flowing hockey and Leanne Sharples struck the woodwork but Fylde were to be frustrated.

Lytham 2 beat Garstang 3 3-0 at AKS to leapfrog them into second place in Lancashire Central division one.

Lytham put the work they had done on the training ground into practice as Anna Tankard swept home a first-time shot from Harley Greene’s superb cross.

As Becky Evans and Minnie Rogers worked tirelessly in middle, Tankard made it 2-0 at half-time from Hannah Beeby’s short corner.

After the break, LSA had to deal with couple of short corners and scored their third from one of their own, Ella Martin sweeping home to complete a victory which leaves them a point behind leaders Lancaster Nomads with a game in hand.

Lytham 3 lost 2-1 to Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern 4 in division two.

LSA had the better of the first 15 minutes but trailed 1-0 at half-time. They equalised when Lara Pilling ran through from halfway and her shot was turned in by Frankie Thomas.

Blackburn regained the lead and LSA couldn’t pull level again, despite having several shots blocked.

Fylde 4 gave a strong team performance but couldn’t convert skilful play into goals as they lsot 2-0 at home to Clitheroe and Blackburn2.

Rossall Ladies struggled to make an impression in the first half away to Lancaster University in the Lancashire Central premier division and trailed 3-0 at half-time.

Captain Alex Holden switched to a more familiar back three, allowing for an extra player up front, and Rossall hit back when Gemma Nicole scored at the far post after fine play by Alice Young and Tracey Housley.

Rossall’s best spell followed as but Lancaster’s fourth goal from a short corner ended their comeback hopes. A great solo goal from Debbie Slater made the final score 4-2.

Fylde Men moved up to third in North West division two with an impressive 5-1 win over Deeside Ramblers 3 in Cheshire.

Fylde took the lead through Jordan Payne after his clever first touch took him beyond the last defender .

The recalled Alex Brandwood provided an assist for Fylde’s second, scored by James Oakes.

Despite Fylde’s dominance, a defensive lapse enabled the hosts to pull one back and left the game in the balance at half-time.

The visitors had another scare when Deeside hit a post but then regained control, with Chris Banks impressing in midfield and Oliver Santamera bombing up the right.

Captain Simon Major scored his first of the season and then set up Fylde’s fourth, turned into the top corner by Chris Toward.

A second from man of the match Payne completed the scoring.

Fylde 2 remain bottom of North West three north after a disappointing 3-1 home defeat by Bury.

Ben Mortimer, man of the match Alan Simpson and Rob Jepson showed their skills in midfield but Bury’s keeper was in fine form and they led 2-0 at half-time.

They added a third from their only penalty corner of the match before Dave Brown batted home Rob Jepson’s looping ball.

Bury were able to run down the clock after an incident which saw two Fylde players receive green cards, with a Bury man shown yellow.

Fylde 4 defeated Horwich 2 3-2 in an entertaining North West six north match at Mill Farm. Eastham had probably his best game for the club and opened the scoring when Hayes’ shot was saved.

Man of the match Hope doubled the lead before Horwich pulled one back only for Kenmare to restore the two-goal cushion. A second Horwich goal left Fylde holding on.

Lytham St Annes Men slipped into the bottom two in North Two West, overtaken by a Windermere side who defeated them 3-1 at AKS.

The hosts repeatedly lost possession in the first half and found it difficult to escape from their half.

LSA were unlucky not to score when Dowbiggin’s shot rebounded off the keeper’s helmet but the Cumbrians led 3-0 at half-time.

Lytham improved after the break as Tom Evans drove strongly down the right and Michael Smith pulled one back after finding himself alone in the D.

Man of the match Dixon made some crucial saves to keep LSA in the hunt but they could not score again despite Copeland going close.

LSA 2 also faced Windermere away in North West Five North North and lost 2-0.