Fylde coast hockey review: Blackpool lose 11-goal thriller, Rossall clear at top

A controversial finish denied Blackpool Hockey Club’s senior men’s team any points as they lost out 6-5 to Colwyn Bay in a remarkable game at Stanley Park.

The visitors quickly went 2-0 up but Blackpool turned it round to lead 3-2 at half-time, with Dave Morgan and Jordan Payne sharing the goals in this North division one clash.

The second half was equally end to end and Blackpool were still ahead 5-4 going into the final five minutes, when Colwyn equalised from a penalty corner.

Blackpool then went through on goal only to be stopped in their tracks when the referee blew the whistle accidentally.

Then to make matters worse for Blackpool, third-placed Colwyn raced through to score a disputed winning goal with less than a minute on the clock.

It was a shame this great game was decided in such a controversial manner.

Blackpool Seconds’ battle for their first point in North West Four North continues after two away defeats.

They struggled against to a young and fit John Moores University first team, who were convincing 9-0 winners of Saturday’s encounter.

Three down at half-time, Blackpool did pose the Liverpool side some problems through the speed of Will Pickles and Jack Williams, though the visitors lost their shape in a one-sided second half.

Blackpool had no substitutes for Sunday’s visit to unbeaten leaders Bolton and lost 6-1 after taking a surprise lead.

After absorbing early pressure, Blackpool’s James Smith linked up with Chris Pickles, who rifled a shot home.

Bolton were clearly rattled and soon went 2-1 ahead, though Blackpool continued to defend well and Pickles caused problems down the right.

Even so, the home side scored a third before half-time.

However, Blackpool continued to frustrate their opponents for periods of the second half.

And they can be proud of their performance against the team which is without doubt the best in the league.

Blackpool Ladies were 3-2 winners away to second-placed Fylde 4 in division two of the Lancashire Central League.

The visitors started slowly at Kirkham Grammar School, where Fylde had the early opportunities but couldn’t find a way past Blackpool goalkeeper Sandra Wood.

Blackpool grew stronger and took the lead inside 15 minutes as Laura Girvan took up a great position to capitalise on excellent midfield play and slip the ball past the Fylde keeper.

They held their lead until half-time and added a second goal five minutes into the second half, when a clearance out of defence led to a swift counter-attack and a fine goal by Chloe Mallinson.

Fylde pulled one back but Blackpool kept their heads up and showed great determination to win.

They were rewarded with a second goal for Girvan, which sealed victory despite Fylde netting a late second goal.

Third-placed Blackpool are still eight points outside the top two with four to play.

The teams meet again this Saturday in the semi-finals of the Lishman Cup.

Rossall Ladies remain six points clear at the top of Lancashire Central division one after a 5-1 home win over Garstang 3.

Rossall started strongly and Jasmine Wright opened the scoring from a tight angle on the edge of the D.

Rossall captain Alex Holden was forced off for treatment to a cut over her right eye and Garstang took advantage with an equalising goal in her absence.

The home side regained the lead through Alice Young, slotting in a penalty corner at the near post, and Wright’s reverse-stick shot made it 3-1 at half-time.

With a patched-up Holden back in action, Gemma Prestwich picked up a loose clearance and ran through to score Rossall’s fourth.

Tracey Housley completed the scoring from the last hit of the game.

It was a perfectly-placed strike from a penalty cornerto complete an outstanding day for the pace-setters.

The senior ladies’ team at Lytham St Annes Hockey Club maintained their promotion bid in North division two with a 1-0 win at Formby.

Second-placed Lytham are four points behind leaders Lancaster, who have a game in hand.

At Ansdell Arena, Lytham Seconds lost their derby 3-0 to Fylde 3 in Lancashire Central division one, opening up a nine-point gap between the sides in the race for the second promotion place.

LSA men slipped to seventh with a narrow 2-1 defeat away to leaders Brookland’s MU 3 in North Two West.

The men’s seconds lost 5-0 away to Preston 4 in a top v bottom clash in North West division five north north.

The win moved Preston within a point of leaders Formby 3.

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s fourth team were 8-0 winners against Leyland and Chorley at the weekend.

The damage was done in the first half as Garstang led 6-0 at the break through goals from Pip Chapman (2), Arianna Lowery, Orla McShannon, Caitlin Ball and Rianna Uttamlal.

Chapman completed her hat-trick in the second half, while McShannon scored her second to wrap up an emphatic victory.