Fylde coast golf round-up: final eight in Gazette Matchplay

Eight Fylde coast golfers are 18 holes from Portugal in the 2018 Gazette Matchplay Golf Tournament, sponsored by Blacktax Taxis.

The eight players who have won through to the quarter-finals are now known, and these crunch matches will take place at Lancaster Golf Club on Monday, September 3.

Among this year’s eight quarter-finalists are three from Fleetwood Golf Club, including former champion Chris Boyes, and three from St Annes Old Links.

Boyes and Jason Fallan of Heron’s Reach are the lowest handicappers to reach this stage, both playing off six, while the highest is Fleetwood’s Geoff Davidson off 11.

The SAOL trio are Chris Nay (7), Mark Townsend (7) and Stephen Heyes (10), while Glenn Wellard (8) also represents Fleetwood. Completing the final eight is John Gibson of North Shore (10).

The winning quarter-finalists can look forward to three nights’ luxury hotel accommodation on the Algarve, where our semi-finals and finals will be played at the end of next month.

Flights and accommodation will be fully funded by our generous sponsors, Blackpool taxi firm Blacktax.

The grand Portugal finale will be staged at venues never used for our tournament before: the Silves, Gramacho and Vale de Pinta courses.

The lady captain’s final at Fairhaven was contested over two days and Olwyn Kingstree was the overall winner with scores of 69+76=145. Sue Cooke (77+75=152) was runner-up

There were 50 qualifiers and Olwyn defied strong winds and rain on the closing holes to shoot six-under for her first round.

Last out on the second day, she retained her composure to win with a solid 76.

The winner was presented with a set of Georg Jensen Cobra Candlesticks with candles by lady captain Helen Miller.

There were three other prizes with the day one competition was won by Sharon Youles (nett 70) and day two by Lyn Thompson (nett 76).

The 18-hole and nine-hole subsidiary competitions were won by Sue Godfrey and Cherry Hibbert respectively, while Anne Lodge won the putting competition by one shot.

The winning foursome in the men’s Texas Scramble were Alan Betts, Gareth Betts, Matthew Holderness and James Porter with 61.2.

They won a card play-off from Charlie Ardron, Neil Ardron, Richard Halstead and Joshua Hamnett.

The ladies’ Edith Ubee event was won by Sue Cooke and Ann Preston with 71.6 ahead of Anne McFeat and June Miller (71.6).

In the Captain’s fifth qualifer, the division one winner was Charlie Ardron (70) with James Porter (71) runner-up.

Harry Gravil was the division two winner (70) and Andrew Gregson second (71).

Mark Bridges (68) was the division three winner, with Mike Wormleighton (71) in second.

Holly Calvert has joined Knott End Golf Club as assistant to professional Jonny Salisibury.

Holly regularly represented Lancashire as a junior nd now plays as a professional on the Ladies European Access Series.

After graduating with a Masters in performance analysis of sport, Holly went on to get her level one PGA golf coaching certificate.

Holly was lead junior coach at Altrincham Golf Club, a regular contributor in the Lady Golfer Magazine and worked at the prestigious Roehampton GC in London as an assistant professional.

She returned north to undertake a diploma in sports massage .

Knott End Ladies played the 2nd round of the Phil Haslem and EG meda.

Winner of the Phil Haslem was Carol Kershaw with a score of 71+70=141.

Silver Division winne Kath Wright with a score of 73; lowest gross was Joanne Kay (85).

Bronze division one winner was Carol Kershaw with a score of 70; lowest gross was Alex Gardner (98).

Bronze division two winner was Jean Molloy with 70; lowest gross was Helen Trickett (106).

Bronze three winner was Marion Hill with a score of 79; lowest gross was Evelyn Preston (120).

A mixed open at Knott End was won by Peter and Anne Morton with a score of 83-19.4= 63.6 ahead of R Moore and E Hough (Fairhaven, 87-23.2=63.8) and S Gregory (Knott End) and S Cooke (Fairhaven).

The Mr Captain’s Final at St Annes Old Links was played over two days and was the last of the Ladies Board Competitions for this year.

The 24 qualifiers took to the course on day one, seen off on the first tee by captain, Peter Barrett.

Jenny Whitaker was the first day leader with a nett 75.

Round two on Tuesday was played under a very grey sky, with numerous showers.

On the back of a first round score of 79, lady captain Jackie Halstead took top spot with a score of 72 and bagged her hat- trick of Mr Captain’s wins. Dorothy Barrett, with a splendid second round of 67 was second.

Other winners were: best gross Lynn Park; best first day Jenny Whitaker; best second day Barbara Cairns.

Winner of the non-qualifiers competition was Julie Grimshaw, who also dropped three shots off her handicap with a nett score of 66.

The 2018 Fylde Amateur Championship was won by Sam Stewart of St Annes Old Links with a two-round total of 150, six over par, at Fleetwood Golf Club.

Scratch player Sam had rounds of 76 and 74 last Friday to win this special 40th anniversary staging of the event.

He took top spot from three-handicapper Andrew Walsh of Ashton and Lea, who earned the same score for his 74 and 76.

Three shots back and tied for third were Pete Warburton and Jordan Kellett in a prestigious tournament for Fylde Scratch League players with handicaps of nine and under.