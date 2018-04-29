Fylde coast cricket round-up: A full house of victories for senior sides, Palace Shield results

The unbeaten start for the Fylde coast’s Northern Premier League cricket clubs continued as all three won their first away match having chosen to bat second.

Blackpool’s first league visit to newly promoted Fulwood and Broughton ended in an emphatic eight-wicket win after the hosts were removed for 147 with one ball remaining.

South African professional Jovaun van Wyngaart had arrived on the eve of the new campaign but benefited from a full week with his Blackpool team-mates as the took 5-59 from 16 overs and then scored an unbeaten 46.

Matt Grindley chipped in with 3-31 from 17, and although Blackpool lost both openers, their third-wicket pair of van Wyngaart and Josh Boyne (56) saw them home in 39.5 overs.

The result of the day was St Annes’ three-wicket win away to champions Netherfield, who were put in and restricted to 180-9 despite the firm foundations laid by openers Ben Barrow (57) and Bradley Earl (33).

Professional Amar Ullah took 4-45 from 17 overs for St Annes, who then reached 181-7 from 49.1 overs.

The second-wicket stand between Gurman Bains (39) and Muhammad Iman-Sadiq (36) paved the way and an unbeaten 32 from wicketkeeper Richard Staines sealed the win despite Nathan Chambers’ 3-61 from 17.

The stuttering champions had been held on the opening day by Fleetwood, who followed up with a four-wicket success at Preston.

Despite 54 from opener Khuram Khurshud, the West Cliff hosts could only set a target of 159-8 which Fleetwood passed in 36.1 overs.

A third-wicket stand betwen unbeaten professional Neels Burgh (53no) and captain Dean Bell (46) propelled Fleetwood towards a winning 164-6, though Jitendra Kumarr did his utmost to frustrate them with 3-10 from six overs.

Besides Blackpool and Chorley, the only other team to have won both first division matches are new boys Garstang, who also cruised to victory on Saturday after putting their hosts in.

Danny Gilbert (4-36) and Fayaz Ughradar (3-16) oversaw Morecambe’s dismissal for 91 before Garstang sealed a seven-wicket win (93-3) in just 32 overs.

Lytham recorded their first Liverpool Competition win of the season by six wickets, having dismissed Rainhill for 69 at Church Road.

Opener David Atkinson scored 29 of those but no-one else reached double figures and seven of his team-mates failed to score at all as the St Helens side were removed in 35 overs.

The visitors started this ECB premier league match brightly enough after being put in, with an opening stand of 43, but after Atkinson was fifth out at 53 their innings was promptly polished off by Lancashire’s Toby Lester, who took 4-21 from 12 overs.

There were three wickets apiece for Josh Holden, who conceded only eight runs from nine overs, and Anthony Mulligan (nine runs from seven).

Lytham’s batsmen were soon in trouble themselves at 3-2 but number four Lester steadied the ship with an unbeaten 28, guiding the hosts to a winning 73-4 in 30.1 overs.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield results

Premier division: Eccleston (231-4, S Bromley 77, T Wilksinson 75) beat Thornton Cleveleys (93, M Atkinson 4-25) by 138 runs, Kendal (154-9) lost to New Longton (156-8) by two runs, Lancaster (119) beat Croston (87) by 32 runs, Longridge (85-4) beat Torrisholme (81) by six wickets, Penwortham (126) lost to Great Eccleston (131-7) by three wickets, Vernon Carus (221-7, I Dunn 53, C Ash 51, T Davis 4-54) beat South Shore (220-4, D Jardine 85, N Bolus 47) by three wickets.

Division 1A: Freckleton (221-9, J Fiddler 113no, M Bailey 4-38) beat Tarleton (65, B Bithell 4-18) by 156 runs, Fylde (123-8, B Anderson 38, J Hughes 4-22) beat Witnell Fold (55) by 68 runs, Hoghton (160-7, M Parkinson 45, J Butcher 4-24) lost to Kirkham and Wesham (161-4, J Hogarth 46no) by six wickets, Rufford (121) lost to Standish (71-7) by three wickets (reduced target); Grimsargh v Mawdesley and Norcross v BAC/EE Preston cancelled

