Fylde coast cricket review: Double win for Blackpool, Fleetwood hold champs, Lytham and Palace Shield

Blackpool Cricket Club made a winning start to the Northern Premier League season, while there were draws for Fleetwood and St Annes on the opening day.

The Fylde coast trio all started at home and Blackpool will be happiest after a comfortable six-wicket win over Barrow, though Fleetwood competed well to share the spoils with 2017’s dominant champions Netherfield.

New Blackpool pro Jovaun van Wyngaardt arrived from South Africa just in time to play but it was another debutant, the former St Annes captain Matt Grindley, who took the bowling honours as Barrow were put in and dismissed in 45.3 overs for 102.

Grindley took 4-36 and was well supported by Josh Boyne with 3-18 as the Cumbrians reached 58-2 before losing their last eight wickets for 44 and the final five for 11.

Blackpool polished off victory in 30 overs at 103-4 but were 18-2 when Boyne came to the crease and completed his fine match with an unbeaten 41 from 55 balls, including five fours and a six.

Only twice last season were Netherfield denied victory in matches which beat the weather but Fleetwood achieved the feat, holding out at 193-9 in reply to 211-4.

Fleetwood put the champions in at Broadwaters but couldn’t contain John Huck, whose 82 from 118 deliveries included eight boundaries.

The hosts then took the game to Netherland thanks to a fourth-wicket stand between Neels Bergh and Liam Castellas. Bergh struck eight fours and six in his 76 from 94 balls, while Castellas fell one short of his half-century.

Bergh fell to Matt Jackson, who claimed 4-42 from 16 overs, while Nathan Chambers managed 4-51 from 14 but Netherfield had to settle for a winning draw as Joe and Sam Bell held out at the death.

St Annes had the better of the draw with Penrith at Vernon Road, having been put in and made 229 from 47.1 overs.

The Penrith reply started encouragingly, reaching 91-1, but after Tom Higson removed top scorer Nick Hodgson (37) on his way to 4-35, the Cumbrians were in trouble at 105-5 but they clung on at 186-9 from 52 overs.

Garstang began life in the Northern League with a two-wicket home win over Fulwood and Broughton. Simon Kerrigan’s 80 enabled the visitors to reach 158 before Garstang replied with 160-8 (Mark Winstanley 41).

Blackpool completed a weekend double at Stanley Park with a 42-run win over Longridge in the ECB National Club Championship.

An opening stand of 110 between Matt Houston (65) and Ciaran Johnson (56) laid a platform for Blackpool to reach 188-2 from their 40 overs before dismissing the Palace Shield club for 146, Jake Muncaster taking 4-33.

Lytham Cricket Club threw a winning position away to lose their Liverpool Competition opener at Wallasey by two runs.

Chasing a modest 133, Lytham were on course for victory in the ECB premier league as a fifth-wicket partnership of 43 between Toby Lester and new signing from Blackpool Tom Jefferson (20) took them to 109.

But when Lancashire all-rounder Lester fell to Matthew Wilcox (3-30 off 15 overs) for30, Lytham lost six wickets for 22 runs to be all out for 131 in 55.3 overs, Matthew Keogh helping himself to 4-12 from 11.5 overs.

Lytham had earlier put their Wirral hosts in and dismissed both openers for ducks. Only three players reached double figures but the last of them Andrew Ward, coming in at 74-6, made a winning contribution with his 36. Taylor Cornall took 3-13 from 4.3 overs.

Lytham cruised into the second round of the ECB National Club Championship with an eight-wicket home win over Northern League new boys Fulwood and Broughton.

Having restricted the visitors to 105-8 in 40 overs, Lytham’s Thomas Hessey carried his bet for 52 and shared a second-wicket stand of 69 with Thomas Jefferson as the hosts reached 109-2 in 33.3 overs. Lytham visit Blackpool in round two next month.

St Annes’ tie at Ainsdale was rained off. The eventual winners will be at home to Rainhill or Fleetwood, who meet on May 7.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division: Croston (107-7) beat Kendal (104) by three wickets, Great Eccleston (166-9, J McMillan 72, I Simpson 4-28, R McDowell 3-48) lost to Longridge (170-8) by two wickets, South Shore (106, T Wilkinson 5-39) lost to Eccleston (162, A Perera 4-13, N Bolus 3-31) by 56 runs, Thornton Cleveleys (152) beat Penwortham (126) by 26 runs, Torrisholme (141) lost to Lancaster (245-8) by 104 runs.

Divison 1A: Kirkham and Wesham (192-4, M Brooks 67, C Wilson 45, U Arbrar 4-47) lost to Fylde (193-7, J Warnakulasooriya 40) by three wickets, Mawdesley (173) beat Freckleton (166-9) by seven runs, Standish (177-8, K Davies 3-51, D Harris 3-66) beat Norcross (40, S Khan 6-13) by 137 runs, Tarleton (81) lost to Rufford (85-8) by two wickets, Withnell Fold (196) tied with Grimsargh (186-7)