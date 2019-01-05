Fleetwood’s Wes Newton falls at the first hurdle in Lakeside bid

Wes Newton admitted nerves got the better of him after his BDO World Championship campaign ended in the preliminary round.

The Fleetwood thrower – a three-time PDC world quarter-finalist – lost 3-1 to Paul Hogan at the Lakeside, Frimley Green, on Saturday evening.

The opening two sets were shared before Hogan claimed the next two to set up a first round match with Dutchman Willem Mandigers on Monday afternoon.

“I don’t know what happened but I was so nervous there,” Newton told Eurosport afterwards.

“I got exactly what I deserved; I didn’t perform well but fair play to Paul, he did his job and won the game.

“It wasn’t my night but he did what he had to do and there you go.”