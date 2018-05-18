Derby day so special for new Blackpool cricket professional Jovaun

Blackpool CC’s overseas professional Jovaun van Wyngaardt says he knows all about the importance of this weekend’s derby day clash against Fleetwood.

It has been a good start to the Northern Premier season for Blackpool who, six games in, lie second behind table-toppers Garstang.

The South African all-rounder wants to continue that good early-season form when Fleetwood are welcomed to Stanley Park this Saturday.

“This weekend’s game against Fleetwood is a big thing for everybody around here but also for me as well,” van Wyngaardt said.

“It’s quite a big game to play so I’m very much looking forward to it.

“Playing in Blackpool is very nice.

“It’s a good wicket, a good ground and we get good crowds.

“Playing away is a bit more difficult with the challenges regarding wet wickets and stuff like that but otherwise it’s quite good around here.

“I heard beforehand the wickets aren’t great so I didn’t put much hope into the batting department.

“It obviously suits the bowlers and I’m an all-rounder, so if I don’t do it with the bat I can still do it with the ball.”

The 25-year-old has claimed 13 wickets so far, a record he is satisfied with given the adapting he has had to do.

“I’ve been quite happy with my bowling so far,” he admitted.

“To start off with it was about adapting to the lengths because in South Africa we will normally bowl a bit shorter. Here you have to go a bit fuller with the wicket.

“I’ve been struggling a bit with no-balls but I’m sure I will sort out my run up and wickets will continue to come their way.”

To date, van Wyngaardt’s best haul of wickets came last week in the draw against Garstang where he claimed figures of 5-56.

“I would have wanted six to win the game but five is a good haul,” he added.

“I want to get over the five wicket figure now and move up a bit, but you don’t want to be too greedy. A wicket is a wicket and I’ll take it any time.”

Meanwhile, the all-rounder’s best performance with the bat saw him hit 43 runs in the win against Fulwood and Broughton.

“If I can bat like that every weekend I will be glad because that wasn’t a great wicket to bat on,” he acknowledged.

“I had to fight for the full 43 so hopefully I can do that again.

“But thankfully at Blackpool we have proper wickets so that will be nice to score some runs when I’m playing here.”

SATURDAY’S fixtures

Northern Premier League: Barrow v Netherfield, Blackpool v Fleetwood, Chorley v Leyland, Fulwood and Boughton v Penrithy, Garstang v St Annes, Preston v Morecambe.

Liverpool Competition ECB premier league: Colwyn Bay v Lytham.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier division: Great Eccleston v Croston, Lancaster v Eccleston, Longridge v Kendal, Penwortham v Vernon Carus, Thornton Cleveleys v New Longton, Torrisholme v South Shore.

Division 1A: BAC/EE Preston v Mawdesley, Hoghton v Freckleton, Norcross v Fylde, Rufford v Grimsargh, Standish v Kirkham and Wesham, Tarleton v Withnell Fold.

SUNDAY

LCB knockout first round: Blackpool v Norley Hall, Leyland v Fleetwood, Lytham v Eccleston.