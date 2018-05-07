Cricket round-up: Derby day on the Fylde coast

The Northern Premier League’s first Fylde coast derby of the season ended with Fleetwood having the better of the draw at St Annes, while Blackpool also had to settle for shared spoils at Chorley, dropping their first points of the season as both teams totalled 116-8.

Fleetwood chose to bat at Vernon Road and reached 228-7, with solid contributions from most of the upper order.

Mat Clark scored 41 in an opening stand of 61 with Paul Willis and there was a third-wicket partnership worth 85 between Dean Bell (42) and Neels Bergh (52).

Player-coach Liam Castellas chipped in with 28 and was last man out as Mohamed Nadeem finished with 3-76 from 16 overs.

In reply, five of St Annes’ top six got into the 20s but none managed to push on and captain Nathan Armstrong’s 29 from 37 balls proved their top score.

Bergh completed his fine day with 4-34 from his 13 overs which took St Annes from 93-3 to clinging on at 165-8.

They did so despite two wickets apiece for Sam Bell and Declan Clerkin.

Something had to give at Chorley’s Windsor Park, where the hosts and Blackpool both turned up with maximum points.

Chorley looked the likelier to extend that winning start as Blackpool were asked to bat and were soon in trouble as Edwin Mounton dismissed their top three on his way to 4-35 from 14 overs.

Blackpool opener Matthew Houston made 27 but the next six batsmen on the card could only muster 21 between them, and it took a defiant stand between Matt Grindley (35 not out) and captain Paul Danson (26) to take the visitors beyond the ton.

James Lee removed the skipper for figures of 3-26 from 14 overs.

Opener Wian van Zyl was then Chorley’s top scorer with 22 from 29 balls but tight Blackpool bowling saw honours end even in the tightest of finishes.

Van Zyl was one of three victims for Jamie Thomson, who conceded just 17 runs from his 10 overs.

Also highly economical was Josh Boyne, who sent down six overs for nine and claimed two wickets, as did Jovaun van Wyngaardt.

This result left league newcomers Garstang with the last 100 per cent record after scraping a one-wicket win at home to Leyland.

Leyland were another team to total 116, dismissed with three balls to spare as Fayaz Ughradar took 5-33 from 11 overs.

Michael Wellings led Garstang to victory wth 41 in their 117-9 from 44.4 overs, Andrew Jacques claiming 3-31 from 11.

It leaves Garstang seven points clear of Blackpool with Fleetwood a point further back and St Annes in fifth spot.