Cardinal Allen all-rounders in action at Fleetwood

Talk about a multi-purpose venue – Fleetwood Rugby Club staged football and rugby matches involving nearby Cardinal Allen Catholic High School at the same time last week.

Cardinal Allen played Hodgson in a Year 8 football match on the artificial pitch, while the Year 7 rugby players were taking on Fleetwood High on the main pitch at Melbourne Avenue.

The rugby match was a friendly which Cardinal Allen won by five tries to three, while the football fixture was a ‘B’ game won by Hodgson 7-4.