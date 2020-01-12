Youth duo Dylan Boyle and Carl Johnston follow Lewie Coyle in signing Fleetwood Town deals

After completing the permanent signing of defender Lewie Coyle, Fleetwood Town have also given first professional contracts to youth team due Dylan Boyle and Carl Johnson.

Town have paid an undisclosed fee to Leeds United to sign 24-year-old Coyle on a three-and-half-year contract.

The club said they fought off competition for his signature from Championship and League One clubs.

Before signing, Coyle was in his third loan spell at Highbury, having spent the whole of the past two seasons at the club.

Before playing his first game as a permanent Town player at Burton on Saturday, the Humbersider had made 122 appearances in all competitions as a loanee.

Coyle came through the youth ranks at Leeds and Town head coach Joey Barton told the club website: “We are delighted to sign Lewie on a permanent basis. He has developed so much as a player and we see enormous potential in him.

“He has gone from a good defender to a very good attacking full-back, whose game-intelligence has grown game by game.

“There were a number of clubs interested in him because he has been doing so well, but he’s decided that this is the place he is going to improve.

“He’s a fantastic member of our team, who embodies the culture that is emerging at Fleetwood Town.”

Northern Ireland duo Boyle and Johnston have both signed pro deals after impressing in Simon Wiles’ Under-18s side, in which Boyle was captain.

Dylan made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy against Leicester City Under-21s this season, and Barton said after last week’s defeat to Accrington Stanley in the same competition that he could have selected both players for that game but for the following night’s FA Youth Cup tie at Millwall.

Coach Wiles said: “They have been perfect professionals whilst playing in the Under 18s and I’m confident they will be able to show the same qualities throughout their careers.”