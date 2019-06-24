Wes Burns still amazed by his stunning goal of the season against Blackpool

His goal against Blackpool earned him Fleetwood Town’s goal of the season prize and Wes Burns says he would never have believed he could score a goal of that calibre.

Burns opened the scoring in Fleetwood’s first-ever derby win over Blackpool – the 3-2 League One victory at Highbury last October.

The strike was the club’s end-of-season awards winner and the 24-year-old says it was a special goal.

Ahead of tomorrow’s start of pre-season training, Burns said: “It is great to score against your local rivals. For it to win goal of the season is just another brilliant thing that was a part of that day.

The game was barely four minutes old when the Welshman beat several Pool defenders before steering his shot into the bottom right corner.

He added: “The build-up to the game was all about, ‘You need to make sure you beat Blackpool because they are your local rivals’.

“But to score in the way I did... If you’d shown me that goal and said someone else had scored it, I’d have thought, ‘Oh, I’d never be able to score something like that.’ But it just happened.

“I was really happy it was me that opened the scoring and we went on to win.”