Wes Burns set for run-outs in multiple positions as Fleetwood Town's Mr Versatile

Fleetwood Town coach Clint Hill would not reveal where Wes Burns will feature this season despite praising the versatility of the club’s forward-turned-full-back.

READ MORE: Big chance at Fleetwood for McAleny and Dempsey

Burns had started last season competing for an attacking role but ended it at Wycombe Wanderers in his new position as a wing-back.

The 23-year-old has featured at wing-back and full-back so far in pre-season, even though Town have re-signed right-back Lewie Coyle on loan from Leeds United.

Town’s preparations for the new season continue with their third friendly at Port Vale tonight before they make the trip to Carlisle United on Saturday.

However, with the new League One season beginning at Peterborough United on August 3, Hill admitted Burns’ versatility will be on full show between now and then.

He said: “Wes is so versatile. He can play right-back, right wing-back and, if we are struggling, on the right-wing.

“We know where we favour him but he is a such a valuable asset all over the pitch, so he will probably get a run-out in every position.”