Wes Burns’ season was topped off by new Fleetwood Town contract

Wes Burns says his new deal at Fleetwood Town crowned a fine season for him on a personal level.

The 24-year-old was named player of the year and won the goal of the season award, as well as signing a contract that commits him to Highbury until at least the summer of 2021.

Burns said: “Signing the new deal is another cherry on the cake of this season.

“It just gives me that reassurance that I’m being appreciated by the club.

“I will go away now this summer, relax and be ready to hit the ground harder next year.

“I will have a couple of weeks where I will not do much, I’m off to America and then I’m ready to hit next season flying.”

Burns’ goal of the season prize came for his strike in Town’s 3-2 derby win against Blackpool at Highbury last year.

That goal opened the scoring as Joey Barton’s players went on to claim their first win against the Seasiders.

Burns said: “It is a great thing to score against your local rivals.

“For it to win goal of the season is just another brilliant thing that was a part of that day.

“The build-up to the game was all about you need to make sure you beat Blackpool because they are your local rivals.

“To score in the way I did, if you’d have showed me that goal and said someone else had scored it I’d have been like: ‘I’d never be able to score something like that.’

“But it just happened. I was really happy it was me that opened the scoring and we went on to win.”