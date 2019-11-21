Wes Burns: Fleetwood Town have the game-plan to beat anyone

Wes Burns believes Fleetwood Town need concentrate only on playing their own game when they return to League One action at home to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

READ MORE: Wes Burns thriving on pressure at right end of table

Town have not played a league fixture for three weeks but are only one point outside the play-off zone and three behind third-placed Coventry City, who have played two games more.

Fleetwood have every reason to be confident, having won their last three games at Highbury with 10 goals scored.

Burns scored his first of the season in the last of those, the 5-2 EFL Trophy win over Oldham Athletic, and the winger is feeling positive.

He told the Gazette: “They’re going to be physical and they’re going to be a usual Tranmere side, but we’ll be going out to play our football as usual.

“It’s worked for us in most games this year. We don’t really worry too much about how the other team plays.

“If we execute our game-plan, we know we’re more than good enough to beat any side in the division.

“I recently got my first goal of the season, so it’s good to get off the mark. Not having scored had been at the back of my mind going into games. I’ve helped the team with assists, so I have been contributing, but not in the maximum way I would like.

“If I can start chipping in with a few goals it would be brilliant, especially playing as a wide man – people do expect you to get those assists from that position.

“It’s a personal goal I set myself that I want to be there or thereabouts in the assists chart.

“But the way we play puts me in those positions more often than not anyway.”

At the other end of the field, Town have struggled to keep clean sheets but Burns sees both sides of the game as a collective effort.

“We have spoken about that as a group,” he added. “Sometimes, if us forward lot are not on it, we do require the back lads to keep a clean sheet. But we defend as a team and we attack as a team.

“There’s always the pressure to score as attackers but we go into every game wanting to score two, three or four goals anyway.

“We have a team meeting most days, so anything that’s an issue is brought up instantly. Anyone stepping out of line is brought back into line fairly quickly.

“The tight-knit mentality of the team is very evident. We always eat together and no-one is segregated from the group.

“We’re very close and that’s because of the type of characters we’ve got in the group.”

Fleetwood keeper Billy Crellin played 79 minutes for England Under-20s in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Iceland at Wycombe Wanderers’ Adams Park.

The Town teenager made some impressive saves as Manchester City’s Ian Poveda-Ocampo scored twice.

Fleetwood forward Dan Mooney came on for the last half-hour of Wales’ European U21 Championships qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Wrexham. Wales U21s won 1-0 but cannot qualify.