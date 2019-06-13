Wes Burns backs flexible Fleetwood for success

King of versatility Wes Burns says the ability to adapt will be key for Fleetwood Town next season.

Burns featured as a forward, winger, wing-back and right-back in 2018-19 under boss Joey Barton.

On the opposite left flank, Ash Hunter also chopped and changed from forward and midfielder to winger and wing-back.

And Burns sees Town’s flexibility and their ability to switch between various formations – from 4-4-2 to 4-4-3 and 3-5-2 – as a solid platform to build on in the coming campaign.

He said: “It is good to be able to play in multiple positions.

“It gives you a chance to maybe stay on the field longer because you can shift around.

“We can adapt and go with three or four formations. It is good to have the versatility.

“Having myself and Ash Hunter, who can play multiple positions, helps us as a team.”

And Burns revealed his plans for Town’s summer break.

Town’s players report back for pre-season training on June 26.

Asked about his summer plans, Burns said: “I will have a couple of weeks of not doing much. I’m off to America and then I’ll be ready to hit next season flying.”