WATCH: All your Blackpool and Fleetwood questions answered in our live Q&A

The Gazette’s weekly Fylde Football web chat will be taking place at noon today.

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will take a look back at the youth team’s superb 3-2 win at Blackburn Rovers last night, which sealed their progression to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

Matt and Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick will also reflect on a free weekend after both Blackpool and Fleetwood’s games fell foul to the adverse weather.

Attention now turns to this weekend where the Seasiders travel to top-of-the-table Blackburn Rovers, while the Cod Army host play-off hopefuls Plymouth Argyle.

As always, there is plenty to discuss off the field at Blackpool. Supporters protested outside the EFL’s headquarters on Friday but will now prepare for a meeting with the sport’s governing body on Tuesday, March 20.

There was also plenty of drama on Monday when Valeri Belokon sent in the bailiffs to Bloomfield Road.

The web chat will be starting at 12pm on The Gazette’s Facebook page.