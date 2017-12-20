WATCH: All your Blackpool and Fleetwood questions answered in our live Q&A

The Gazette’s weekly Fylde Football web chat will be taking place at the later time of Thursday afternoon.

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton and Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick will be looking ahead to the busy festive schedule, with both sides are looking to get back to winning ways after suffering defeats last weekend.

Blackpool head to the capital to take on Charlton Athletic this Saturday while Fleetwood host Gillingham on Friday night.

There is a quick turnaround to Boxing Day, where the Seasiders welcome Scunthorpe United to Bloomfield Road and the Cod Army make the short journey to Oldham Athletic.

There is also plenty to discuss off-the-field for Blackpool following the latest court hearing on Monday.

The web chat will start at 4pm Thursday on The Gazette’s Facebook page.