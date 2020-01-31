UPDATED: Latest news on transfer deadline day across the North West at Preston North End, Blackpool, Burnley, Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic & Morecambe FC

Transfer deadline day is here, with clubs having until 11pm tonight to strengthen their squads for the run-in to the season.

Across the North West JPIMedia will be FIRST with news from our clubs, Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, Fleetwood Town, Wigan and Morecambe.

So what has happened so far and what do we expect to happen over the coming few hours?

In the Premier League, there have been a number of links to Sean Dyche’s Burnley so far this morning.

The Clarets landed midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City last night to add to their options in the engine room, with Nahki Wells going the other way.

The future of Matej Vydra is up in the air, but it is not thought Burnley are actively looking to move him out.

Vydra could still move before the close of the Russian window next month, providing Ashley Barnes is back fit.

The other name to look out fo,r according to our Burnley man Chris Boden, is Ben Gibson, with interest in the centre back from Watford and former club Middlesbrough.

In the Championship, Preston North End’s incoming January transfer business looks to be limited to Scott Sinclair’s arrival, with a quiet run-up to tonight’s deadline predicted.

The one permanent outgoing was the cancellation of Chris Maxwell's contract by mutual consent, with the goalkeeper since joining Blackpool until the end of the season.

Josh Earl (Ipswich), Josh Ginnelly (Bristol Rovers), Jack Baxter (Clitheroe), Adam O'Reilly and Ethan Walker (both Stalybridge Celtic) have been loaned out in order to get game time.

But there could be moves from elsewhere to take players on loan from Deepdale and Dave Seddon will bring any news as it happens.

Blackpool have already been busy in the January window with eight incomings and, following last night’s departures of Callum Guy and Ben Tollitt, 10 outgoings.

The Seasiders are being linked with a move for Reading right-back Teddy Howe, which The Gazette's man in the know Matt Scrafton understands could well go through today.

Rotherham United appear to have reignited their interest in Pool defender Curtis Tilt, who they were keen on last summer.

Should Tilt exit, the Seasiders would need further cover in the centre-back department.

So it could be a busy day for Pool boss Simon Grayson.

Elsewhere, our Wigan Athletic reporter Paul Kendrick tells us left-back Antonee Robinson has travelled to Italy to complete a dream £6m move to AC Milan.

Robinson only joined Latics six months ago from Everton for £2m, having spent last season on loan at the DW Stadium.

In League Two, Morecambe boss Derek Adams has revamped his squad in January to try and build a team capable of pulling away from the foot of the table.

Jordan Slew, Christian Mbulu and Toumani Diagouraga have been brought to the Globe Arena as well as loanees Christoffer Mafoumbi, Ryan Cooney, Adam Phillips.

With the Shrimps at Cheltenham Town tomorrow, Visitor reporter Gavin Browne says it would seem likely that any deals would be concluded sooner rather than later today.

